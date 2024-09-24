Juventus, one of Italy's most storied and supported clubs, are facing a considerable challenge in front of goal.

The Bianconeri are still unbeaten this season, but have gone three consecutive Serie A matches without scoring—a negative record that hasn't occurred since 1992.

Given the current situation, many questions arise: why does a team with so much offensive talent struggle to find the net?

More importantly, is this a problem that might persist?

Juventus have collected three consecutive 0-0 draws in Serie A for the first time since May 1992. Juventus' xGA (expected goals against) of 0.36 per game is the lowest in Serie A. The Bianconeri have drawn the most matches in 2024 among the Big-Five European leagues, with 13 out of 25 games (52%).

Serie A Outright Markets Odds Juventus: Winner 4.50 (each way: 1-2) Dusan Vlahovic: Top Goalscorer 6.00 Genoa vs Juventus Odds Juventus To Score Over 1.5 Goals 2.11

Tactical changes demand patience

Before delving into the offensive struggles, it's important to acknowledge a positive aspect: Juventus's extraordinary defensive solidity. With only seven shots on target conceded in the last 450 minutes of Serie A play and no goals allowed, Juventus boast one of the most impregnable defences in Europe's top five leagues.

Despite this defensive stability, Juventus's offensive play has been lacklustre. With six goals scored in the first two rounds and none in the subsequent three, the statistics are telling: Juventus struggle to pose a threat.

The team ranks third-last in expected goals (xG) with 4.2 xG over five matches, and their average shot distance of 18.7 metres indicates a difficulty in penetrating defences, especially against the sides that set up with a low block.

Juventus have significantly changed their tactical setup from previous seasons. Thiago Motta arrived with the vision of implementing a more relational and proactive style of football, but the results have been inconsistent.

While possession play has improved, turning that possession into goal-scoring opportunities has been challenging.

Juventus are currently 13th in Serie A for shots attempted (53 in total, 10.6 per game on average), and 11th for corners taken (22).

Motta encountered similar challenges at the start of last season with Bologna. In fact, the Rossoblù also drew three games 0-0 against Verona, Napoli, and Monza back in September.

Eventually, Bologna kicked on their campaign, but the low-scoring trend continued for the whole season, as they ended with the fourth-best defence, but only 42% of their matches with over 2.5 goals.

In recent weeks, Juventus's play has often been predictable and slow, making it difficult to break down opposing defences. Additionally, the team has yet to build fluid and dynamic on-field relationships, particularly when moving the ball into the final third.

The ‘Old Lady’ has embarked on a new path that will require time. Therefore, betting on low scoring games or first-half outcomes, such as under 1 goal or draw, can mitigate some risks while capitalising on potential trends.

A misfiring striker and an enigmatic signing

Serbian forward Dušan Vlahović has been at the centre of Juventus's scoring problems. Despite being described as "a positive leader" by coach Thiago Motta, his performance has underwhelmed. With no goals in the last four matches and just one in the first 450 minutes of the season, Vlahović is experiencing one of his worst starts in Serie A.

This is particularly troubling given that he should be the focal point of the attack.

Vlahović also lacks the "killer instinct," as evidenced by missed chances against Roma and Empoli.

His substitution against Napoli has raised eyebrows, but it's clear that the Serbian must adapt and improve tactically to be more useful to the team.

A versatile forward capable of pulling central defenders out of position and holding up the ball will be essential for facilitating the runs of the midfielders, such as Teun Koopmeiners, who scored 15 times for Atalanta last season, and wingers Nico Gonzalez (16 goals for Fiorentina in 2023/2024) and Timothy Weah.

Another puzzle for Juventus is Douglas Luiz. Acquired for €50 million from Aston Villa, the Brazilian has played only 137 minutes in six matches. His lack of fitness and need to adapt to a new system have been contributing factors, but with time, Thiago Motta hopes to integrate him fully into the squad, using him as an advanced playmaker to add the technical touch currently missing in midfield.

The Brazilian scored 10 times last season for Aston Villa and if he gets more game time, bettors could consider him a smart pick as anytime goalscorer.