From 7–17 October, Bet9ja is giving fans the chance to claim an incredible 50% Cashback on their bets during the CAF World Cup Qualifiers. If you’re looking to enjoy the international break with extra safety on your stakes, this promotion could be worth checking out.

What is the offer?

Bet9ja is rewarding bettors with a 50% Cashback Bonus on their total losses from World Cup Qualification matches placed between 7 and 17 October 2025. The promotion applies to all customers who place qualifying bets during this period.

How does it work?

Sign up or log in to your Bet9ja account (new users can apply the Bet9ja Promo Code REV9JA when registering). Place a minimum of 3 separate multiple bets, each containing at least one CAF World Cup Qualifier pre-match event. Ensure your bets meet the requirements: minimum odds of 3.0, minimum stake of ₦100, and all bets must settle within the promo period. Losses during the week will qualify you for a 50% Cashback Bonus, credited directly to your account.

📊 Example with Lesotho vs Nigeria (10 October 2025):

Bet Type Stake Odds Result Cashback Applied Nigeria to Win + Over 2.5 Goals ₦500 3.20 Lost Eligible Half-Time Draw + Full-Time Nigeria Win ₦300 3.10 Lost Eligible Nigeria to Score in Both Halves ₦200 3.50 Won Not Eligible

Key Benefits ✨

50% Cashback on total losses 💰

Bonus credited twice during the promo period (13 & 17 October) ⏳

Works across all CAF World Cup Qualifiers 🌍

Minimum risk for higher odds bets 📈

Important details ⚠️

Only multiple pre-match bets qualify.

qualify. Minimum stake: ₦100 per bet.

Minimum odds: 3.0.

Cashback credited on 13 October (Week 1) and 17 October (Week 2).

Why Bet with Bet9ja? 🎯

Bet9ja is more than just a betting platform — it’s the go-to bookmaker for millions of Nigerian fans. 🇳🇬

Here’s why:

Local expertise: Bet9ja covers Nigerian football like no other, including CAF qualifiers, NPFL, and international fixtures.

Bet9ja covers Nigerian football like no other, including CAF qualifiers, NPFL, and international fixtures. Generous promos: From Cashback offers to Odds Boosts, players get regular chances to maximise their winnings.

From Cashback offers to Odds Boosts, players get regular chances to maximise their winnings. User-friendly platform: Whether on desktop or mobile, placing a bet is fast, simple, and reliable.

Whether on desktop or mobile, placing a bet is fast, simple, and reliable. Trusted by Nigerians: With secure payments and quick withdrawals, Bet9ja has built a reputation as one of the most reliable operators in the country.

This mix of strong local coverage, exciting bonuses, and reliability makes Bet9ja a standout choice for anyone looking to back Nigeria during the qualifiers. ⚽🔥

Our Opinion

Nigeria are the stronger side with more attacking quality. Our pick: Nigeria Win ✅

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