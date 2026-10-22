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Our Top Picks

Category Operator Why it wins Rating Best overall BC.Game 120+ coins, all usable for deposits and withdrawals, and crypto deposits are eligible for bonuses 4.9/5 Best for switching between naira and crypto 1xBet 45 cryptocurrencies plus 15+ local banking options 4.0/5 Best locally licensed option Betwinner NLRC and Oyo State licences, 45 coins, crypto deposits from NGN 100 4.0/5 Best for easy crypto deposits Melbet No verification needed to deposit, LSLGA licence 3.6/5

Best Crypto Betting Sites in Nigeria

All six sites below accept crypto payments and are rated out of 5. The scoring is explained in the next section.

Operator Best for Coins Min crypto deposit Crypto withdrawals Rating BC.Game Largest crypto selection 120+ From 1 USDC Yes 4.9/5 1xBet Switching between naira and crypto 45 From 1 USDT Yes 4.0/5 Betwinner Locally licensed football betting 45 From NGN 100 Yes 4.0/5 Melbet Easy crypto deposits 25+ Up to 15 USDT Yes (except Polygon) 3.6/5 CampeonBet Casino players 4+ NGN 42,300 Yes 3.1/5 Bet9ja Low USDT deposits USDT only 1 USDT No 2.4/5

Licences held: BC.Game (Ekiti State), 1xBet (NLRC), Betwinner (NLRC and Oyo State), Melbet (Lagos State), CampeonBet (Cross River State), Bet9ja (Lagos State and NLRC).

How We Rate the Best Crypto Betting Sites in Nigeria

We only shortlisted bookmakers that hold a licence from a Nigerian regulator (national or state level), and we checked each licence before scoring. We then created and verified accounts on each site and scored it out of 5 on four criteria. The overall rating is the average of the four scores.

Coin variety: How many cryptocurrencies you can use, and whether stablecoins like USDT and USDC are included, which helps avoid conversion fees and naira volatility.

How many cryptocurrencies you can use, and whether stablecoins like USDT and USDC are included, which helps avoid conversion fees and naira volatility. Two way crypto support: Whether you can both deposit and withdraw in crypto, and across how many coins. A site that only accepts crypto deposits scores low, since you must cash out in naira.

Whether you can both deposit and withdraw in crypto, and across how many coins. A site that only accepts crypto deposits scores low, since you must cash out in naira. Minimum limits: How low the minimum crypto deposit and withdrawal are, and whether the caps suit casual bettors.

How low the minimum crypto deposit and withdrawal are, and whether the caps suit casual bettors. Crypto bonus eligibility: Whether crypto deposits qualify for the welcome bonus and ongoing promotions.

Operator Coin variety Two way crypto support Minimum limits Crypto bonus eligibility Overall BC.Game 5.0 5.0 4.8 4.8 4.9 1xBet 4.8 5.0 4.7 1.5 4.0 Betwinner 4.7 5.0 4.8 1.5 4.0 Melbet 4.2 4.8 3.8 1.6 3.6 CampeonBet 1.8 5.0 1.8 3.8 3.1 Bet9ja 1.2 1.4 3.8 3.2 2.4

Odds and withdrawal speed also matter, so compare them before you deposit. Withdrawals usually take between 15 minutes and a few hours, but KYC (Know Your Customer) checks and blockchain network processing times can add to that. Also factor in network fees, conversion charges and withdrawal fees, which can reduce the value of your transaction.

BC.Game: Largest Crypto Selection (4.9/5)

An award winning crypto native platform, BC.Game offers the widest cryptocurrency selection on this list, with more than 120 digital currencies. It tops our ranking with full marks for coin variety and two way crypto support, and it has the strongest bonus eligibility for crypto deposits. It is the top pick if you want a platform built specifically for betting with crypto, rather than one that treats it as an add on.

Key aspect Description Our rating 4.9/5 Licence Ekiti State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (Blockdance Africa Limited), Sport Betting and Online Casino Supported cryptocurrencies 120+ options, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Solana, Stellar, Satoshi, Polygon, Worldcoin, Chainlink, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Cosmos, Dai, Helium, Optimism, ZCash, Synthetix, Icon, ApeCoin, and more Crypto deposit options All 120+ cryptocurrencies Crypto withdrawal options All 120+ cryptocurrencies Minimum crypto deposit amount Varies (from 1 USDC or its coin equivalent) Minimum crypto withdrawal amount Varies by cryptocurrency Welcome Bonus 280% up to ₦5,550,175 + 20 Free Bets

BC.Game also supports naira funding options like OPay, PalmPay and bank transfers, though crypto remains the preferred option for payouts since it minimizes exposure to exchange rate volatility.

1xBet: Best for Switching Between Naira and Crypto (4.0/5)

A global sports betting giant known for its wider than average range of betting markets, 1xBet scores full marks for two way crypto support: all 45 cryptocurrencies work for both deposits and withdrawals. Alongside 15+ local banking options, you also have access to 45 digital currencies. It operates in Nigeria under a national NLRC licence, which covers all states. Its one weak spot is bonuses, since welcome offers are disabled for crypto deposits, which is why it scores 1.5 on that criterion.

Key aspect Description Our rating 4.0/5 Licence National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), operated by Beaufortbet Nigeria Limited Supported cryptocurrencies 45 options, including Tether, TRON, Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Polygon, GRAM, Monero, Dash, Solana, USD Coin, Cardano, SHIBA INU, Algorand, Bitcoin Cash, Cosmos (Atom), DigiByte, Stellar, Polkadot, Avalanche X-Chain, QTUM, Verge, ZCash Crypto deposit options All 45 cryptocurrencies Crypto withdrawal options All 45 cryptocurrencies Minimum crypto deposit amount Varies (from 1 USDT or its coin equivalent) Minimum crypto withdrawal amount Varies (from NGN 550) Welcome Bonus 300% up to ₦1,200,000 (not available on crypto deposits)

1xBet's naira to crypto payment flexibility means you are not locked into using crypto or NGN for every transaction. Its range of naira based and crypto payment methods makes it the most reliable all rounder for bettors who prefer switching between the two seamlessly. Crypto transactions are free and fast, but minimum and maximum limits vary by payment method.

Featuring local gaming licences from the NLRC and the Oyo State Gaming Board, Betwinner is built for players seeking regulatory protection without sacrificing the benefits of crypto play. It matches 1xBet on coin variety (45) and has the lowest minimum crypto deposit on the list, from NGN 100.

Key aspect Description Our rating 4.0/5 Licence NLRC and Oyo State Gaming Board Supported cryptocurrencies 45 options, including Avalanche X-Chain, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Cardano, Cosmos, Dash, DigiByte, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Monero, Polkadot, QTUM, XRP, SHIBA INU, Solana, Stellar, TRON, USD Coin, Verge, ZCash, Polygon, GRAM, Algorand Crypto deposit options All 45 coins Crypto withdrawal options All 45 coins Minimum crypto deposit amount Varies based on the crypto option (from NGN 100) Minimum crypto withdrawal amount Varies depending on crypto option (from NGN 550) Welcome Bonus 200% bonus on the first deposit up to ₦130,000 (crypto deposits excluded)

One downside we found at Betwinner is that crypto deposits are excluded from its welcome bonus and some of its ongoing offers. Nonetheless, if you're looking for a locally licensed crypto sportsbook with football market depth and 18+ alternative naira funding options, Betwinner offers a solid middle ground.

Melbet: Best for Easy Crypto Deposits (3.6/5)

Melbet keeps crypto sports betting simple by not requiring verification for deposits. Backed by an LSLGA licence and a low minimum crypto deposit requirement (up to 15 USDT), it suits bettors who want to start betting without endless verification hurdles. It loses points on bonuses, as welcome offers are disabled for crypto deposits.

Key aspect Description Our rating 3.6/5 Licence Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) Supported cryptocurrencies 25+ options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Binance Coin, TRON, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Polygon, GRAM, Monero, Dash, Solana, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, SHIBA INU, Stellar, Polkadot, QTUM, Verge, Algorand, Cosmos Atom, ZCash, XRP, DigiByte Crypto deposit options All 25 cryptocurrencies Crypto withdrawal options All 25 cryptocurrencies, except Polygon Minimum crypto deposit amount Varies (up to 15 USDT or its coin equivalent) Minimum crypto withdrawal amount Varies by cryptocurrency Welcome Bonus 250% up to ₦480,000 (not available on crypto deposits)

While verification is not a prerequisite for crypto deposits at Melbet, players must still submit proof of identity and proof of address during the payout process.

CampeonBet: Best for Casino Players (3.1/5)

A Cross River State licensed site that entered Nigeria in 2025, CampeonBet is a casino first platform (12,000+ games) with sports betting covering 35+ sports as the secondary product. It has the thinnest coin selection and the highest minimum limits on our list, which pull its score down, but it remains a good choice for casino enthusiasts who still want access to local and international sports markets.

Key aspect Description Our rating 3.1/5 Licence Cross River State Supported cryptocurrencies 4+ options, including Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash Crypto deposit options All 4 options Crypto withdrawal options All 4 options Minimum crypto deposit amount NGN 42,300 Minimum crypto withdrawal amount NGN 100,000 Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₦200,000 + 50 FS on Gates of Olympus

CampeonBet's minimum crypto deposit of NGN 42,300 is much higher than at the other sites on this list. Crypto withdrawals are also capped at NGN 800,000, which is significantly lower than the NGN 5,000,000 maximum crypto deposit limit.

Bet9ja: Best for Low USDT Deposits (2.4/5)

The most recognized sportsbook in Nigeria, Bet9ja offers an accessible entry point into crypto betting through USDT deposits. From as low as 1 USDT, you can deposit directly and still enjoy Bet9ja's deep local market coverage and established brand trust. It is run locally by KC Gaming Networks Limited and regulated by Nigerian authorities. It ranks last because crypto is deposit only and USDT is the sole coin.

Key aspect Description Our rating 2.4/5 Licence Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) and NLRC, operated by KC Gaming Networks Limited Supported cryptocurrencies USDT Crypto deposit options USDT Crypto withdrawal options None Minimum crypto deposit amount 1 USDT Minimum crypto withdrawal amount N/A Welcome Bonus Register and place a bet to get ₦2,500 free bet

Since you cannot withdraw using crypto, you'll have to choose one of the 17 naira payment options, whose limits range from NGN 1,000 to a generous NGN 100,000,000 per transfer.

Why Bet With Crypto? Pros and Cons

Against rising inflation rates and slow banking processes, bettors turn to digital currencies like USDT and USDC since their decentralized nature facilitates lightning fast fund transfers and minimal bank trail.

Pair that with blockchain's unmatched security features and low network fees and you have a whole host of reasons why so many bettors are always on the lookout for the best crypto betting site. However, crypto betting also has its downsides, the most common being extremely volatile crypto exchange rates.

Pros Cons Swift transactions Exchange rate volatility Low transaction fees Takes some time getting used to No bank involvement Lacks chargeback protection Access to global operators Not all operators accept crypto payments Better privacy than traditional options Higher upper withdrawal limits

Are There Bonuses for Betting With Crypto?

Rather than relying on brand claims, our experts created and verified their accounts on the best crypto betting sites to see which ones offer exclusive bonuses specifically tied to crypto deposits. Unfortunately, none of the six sportsbooks offer a dedicated crypto bonus.

The good news is that crypto bettors are not missing out entirely. They can still claim the same welcome bonuses and promotions available to every other player, with some exceptions: 1xBet, Melbet, and Betwinner all disable their bonus offers for cryptocurrency deposits, so crypto bettors cannot claim welcome bonuses on these platforms.

Operator Welcome Bonus BC.Game 280% up to ₦5,550,175 plus 20 free bets 1xBet 300% up to ₦1,200,000 Betwinner 200% bonus on first deposit up to ₦130,000 Melbet 250% up to ₦480,000 CampeonBet 200% up to ₦200,000 plus 50 free spins on Gates of Olympus Bet9ja Register and place a bet to get a ₦2,500 free bet

If you're looking for the best crypto betting platform where crypto deposits are eligible for bonuses, BC.Game stands out for its low minimum deposit, huge coin variety, and long list of ongoing crypto friendly bonuses and promotions.

Does Crypto Affect Your Payout?

Yes. Withdrawing using cryptocurrencies affects the speed and overall value of your winnings. Crypto withdrawals are generally faster than naira withdrawals since they bypass intermediaries and traditional bank processing times.

Once the bookmaker confirms the crypto payout request, the onchain transfer takes anywhere between a few minutes to one hour depending on the blockchain's confirmation time. For instance, Litecoin and USDT have a shorter confirmation time than Bitcoin, making them faster alternatives.

Do note, however, that some crypto sportsbooks may delay payouts while conducting internal reviews and verification checks before releasing winnings. Such processing can add anywhere from 15 minutes to a full day to the withdrawal time.

Crypto payouts are also subject to various fees that can reduce the value of your winnings. These include:

A blockchain network fee: A fee paid to the blockchain network to process and confirm your crypto withdrawal. The amount can vary depending on the cryptocurrency and how busy the network is.

A fee paid to the blockchain network to process and confirm your crypto withdrawal. The amount can vary depending on the cryptocurrency and how busy the network is. A conversion fee: If you withdraw in a cryptocurrency that the sportsbook doesn't support, you may need to convert your funds to one of the supported coins. This conversion can incur an additional fee.

If you withdraw in a cryptocurrency that the sportsbook doesn't support, you may need to convert your funds to one of the supported coins. This conversion can incur an additional fee. Crypto exchange rate: The rate used to determine how much you receive when converting one coin to another.

Despite their generally fast reputation, speed varies depending on the blockchain network, and so do the transaction costs. Network fees, conversion costs, and other charges can take a meaningful slice of your winnings, so it's worth checking the total withdrawal cost before choosing a specific coin.

Bitcoin Betting Sites in Nigeria

Stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which mirror the U.S. dollar, offer some much needed protection against naira volatility. But in the same breath, Bitcoin, which is the world's number one cryptocurrency, is also increasingly becoming a preferred option for funding betting accounts.

Why? Mainly because of its broad adoption and recognition across global sportsbooks. Although Bitcoin is more associated with investment and price appreciation, it remains a practical choice for bettors who want plenty of bookmaker options. In fact, all the crypto betting sites on our list, except Bet9ja, accept Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals. These include:

BC.Game

1xBet

Betwinner

Melbet

CampeonBet

But for crypto bettors who seek more predictable value, USDT and USDC may be a better choice.

How to Deposit and Withdraw in Crypto

Although depositing and withdrawing in crypto is not the same as making a naira deposit or withdrawal, the process is simple once you get the hang of it.

How to Deposit in Crypto

Follow these steps to fund your crypto betting account:

Buy crypto: Create an account with a peer to peer crypto exchange or broker and complete its identity checks. Fund your new account using an available naira based funding option, such as a bank transfer or card, then buy a cryptocurrency supported by your chosen bookmaker. You can also opt to transfer the coins into a crypto wallet you control. Go to the sportsbook's cashier page: Log in to your crypto betting account, go to the deposit section, and select your preferred cryptocurrency. Confirm which blockchain network the operator supports before proceeding. Copy the deposit address: Copy the wallet address provided by the sportsbook or scan its QR code. Make sure the selected network matches the one you'll use to send your funds, as sending crypto through an unsupported network can result in lost funds. Send your crypto: Open your crypto wallet or exchange, enter the operator's deposit address, specify the amount, and confirm the transaction. If you're using a new address, consider sending a small test amount first. Wait for confirmation: Once the transaction is submitted, the blockchain network must process and confirm it before the sportsbook credits your account. Some transfers take seconds or minutes, while others can take longer depending on the cryptocurrency, network congestion, and the operator's processing requirements.

While BC.Game, 1xBet, Betwinner, Melbet and CampeonBet generally credit deposits quickly on their standard rails, Bet9ja requires players to complete the identity verification step before commencing the USDT deposit flow.

How to Withdraw in Crypto

You can also withdraw your winnings back to your crypto wallet by following these steps:

Check the withdrawal requirements: Before requesting a payout, confirm your chosen coin's minimum and maximum withdrawal limits as they may differ from the deposit limits. Also, make sure you've cleared any applicable wagering requirements, as some bookmakers require you to wager deposited funds at least once before withdrawing. Open the withdrawal page: Select crypto as your payout method and choose the coin you want to receive. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw, making sure it falls within the operator's limits. Confirm your wallet address and network: Enter your receiving wallet address carefully and select the correct blockchain network. The network must match the one supported by your receiving wallet. Submit your request and allow time for processing: The bookmaker will review your withdrawal before approving it. This internal processing time is separate from blockchain confirmation time. Once the operator releases the funds, the transaction must be processed and confirmed on the network, which can take anywhere from a few minutes to longer, depending on the cryptocurrency and network conditions. Complete any required verification: Even if a bookmaker allows crypto deposits without additional verification, it may request identity documents before approving a withdrawal, particularly for larger payouts. Having your documents ready helps reduce delays.

Do note that Bet9ja does not offer crypto withdrawals. Although you can deposit using USDT, withdrawals are paid out in naira through the available NGN payout methods.

Is Crypto Betting Safe and Legal in Nigeria?

Cryptocurrency ownership and use are legal in Nigeria. Under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, digital assets are recognized as securities subject to regulation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Central Bank of Nigeria also permits licensed banks to provide services to SEC registered crypto businesses, reversing its earlier restrictions.

Sports betting, however, operates under a separate regulatory framework, with oversight involving federal and state authorities. These include the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and state gaming boards like the Oyo State Gaming Board.

So is crypto betting safe in Nigeria? That depends on the bookmaker's licensing, security measures, withdrawal policies and handling of customer funds. Before depositing, check which authority regulates the platform, review its terms and withdrawal conditions, and confirm that you understand the risks of both betting and cryptocurrency price fluctuations.

Crypto ownership being legal does not automatically mean every crypto betting platform is licensed to serve players in Nigeria. Check the operator's current regulatory status before opening an account or depositing funds.

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