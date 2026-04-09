Bayern vs Chelsea predictions: Backing a return to goal-scoring form

Our expert expects Bayern to maintain their dominance at home in this competition and get off to a flying start in Europe’s premier club competition.

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Best bets for Bayern vs Chelsea

Over/under - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.49 on 1xBet

1x2 - Bayern at odds of 1.706 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

Bayern should win 3-1 against Chelsea.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Bayern have made an impressive start to the 2025/26 season, winning all five outings across all competitions. Bavarians’ 5-0 demolition of Hamburg over the weekend strengthened their grip on top spot in the Bundesliga.

However, they must now turn their attention to Chelsea, who visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. Surprisingly, this will be the first meeting between these two sides in the league or group phase of UEFA club competition.

The Blues hope to channel the legendary 2012 team that secured their maiden Champions League title at this very ground against the same opponents. Enzo Maresca’s men must now navigate that weight of history.

The West London outfit are also in great form, unbeaten after four games in the Premier League. However, conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser at the weekend against Brentford wasn’t the ideal build-up to their first trip outside of England’s capital in the new season.

Chelsea are back on the big stage after a two-year absence. After winning the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup, the Blues are certainly among the favourites to get out of the league phase and into the knockouts.

Probable lineups for Bayern vs Chelsea

Bayern expected lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

A flurry of goals

Bayern have enjoyed scoring goals this season, particularly at home. They’ve already scored 14 in just three league games, averaging 4.6 goals per match. Their last two games at the Allianz Arena alone saw them score 11 goals without conceding.

Those numbers might strike fear into the Chelsea defence, who have just conceded twice against Brentford at the weekend. Three of the Blues’ last five outings produced more than two goals on the day, suggesting the same could happen on Wednesday night.

The hosts have been involved in eight consecutive games with over two goals. Each of the last three head-to-heads, including the previous two in this competition, resulted in a flurry of goals, which is expected once again between these sides.

Bayern vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Over/under - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.49 on 1xBet

Home and competition supremacy

There’s no arguing Bayern’s great start to the season; they’ve been relentless and show no signs of slowing down. Vincent Kompany’s men are yet to drop a point in the league and have already won the German Super Cup and their first DFB Pokal outing.

While Chelsea also enjoy an unbeaten record going into this game, you can’t help but think travelling to Bavaria means they’re walking into their first defeat of the season. Their draws against Crystal Palace and Brentford go a long way to show that there are vulnerabilities for the hosts to exploit.

Additionally, the Reds have dominated the head-to-head record, winning five of the seven meetings. Furthermore, the hosts won eight of their last 10 UEFA club matches against English opposition.

It’s worth noting that the Bavarian club are unbeaten at home in the group or league phase of this competition for the last 34 matches. They’ve also won all 18 of their most recent Champions League openers, which is not an encouraging sign for the visitors.

Bayern vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Bayern at odds of 1.706 on 1xBet

Palmer to lead Chelsea’s attack

Joao Pedro remains a doubt for this midweek trip to Munich, as Maresca confirmed that he played at the weekend despite not being 100% fit. This opens the door for Cole Palmer to take up a central attacking midfield role.

The English attacker recently overcame a groin injury and played just over half an hour at the Gtech Community Stadium. Palmer got himself on the scoresheet with an important equaliser after only five minutes on the pitch.

He’s been excellent in international competitions, directly contributing to eight goals in his last eight appearances (three goals, five assists) for the club. Palmer is also on penalty duty, so Chelsea’s attacking intent may rest solely with him.