Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions: Hosts can keep champions at Bay in Munich

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen as they clash in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich Victory with odds of @1.70 on Bet9ja, equating to a 59%chance of the Bavarian club winning.

Michael Olise to score with odds of @3.75 on Bet9ja, indicating a 33% chance of the French international scoring.

Harry Kane to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.85 on Bet9ja, representing a 53%chance for Harry Kane to score and there to be at least 3 goals in the match.

Bayern Munich should be expected to win against Bayer Leverkusen by a scoreline of 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This promises to be a mouthwatering clash as Bayern Munich aim to wrestle back their title from a Leverkusen side that will be all out to prove they are no one-season wonders.

The Bavarians' goal machine Harry Kane has already fired his first shots of the contest with a “‘we are Bayern Munich” warning as he set the scene for Saturday night’s meeting.

With both sides in scintillating form, this top-of-the-table showdown promises fireworks. Will Bayern reassert their dominance, or can Leverkusen continue their fairytale run?

The hosts have made a flawless start in their attempts to wrestle back their crown they relinquished last season. Following a slip-up to RB Leipzig by the odd goal in five, Leverkusen trail the early pacesetters by three points.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "4-2-3-1"

Ulreich; Davies, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Coman, Musiala, Olise; Kane

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in the "3-4-2-1"

Hradecky; Tah, Tapsoba, Belocian; Grimaldo, Xhaka, Garcia, Mukiele; Adli, Wirtz; Schick.

Hosts can keep champions at Bay in Munich

Bayern Munich come into this match on the back of a dominant 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, having scored an incredible 20 goals across all competitions in the past week. Their attacking prowess has been nothing short of frightening, with their star striker Harry Kane already contributing nine goal involvements in the league.

Given Bayern's prolific form and home play advantage, backing them to win seems like a great option. The Bavarians have won seven of their last eight home league games while scoring multiple goals.

Vincent Kompany has a 100% record, having won all six competitive fixtures since becoming the head coach in the summer. He has seen his side score 29 goals across those fixtures, conceding just five.

Leverkusen may be hot on Bayern's heels, but they have shown defensive vulnerabilities this season, something that was rarely seen during their title-winning campaign.

Xabi Alonso's men followed a 2-2 draw in the Super Cup by opening their Bundesliga defence with a 3-2 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach, but they then suffered a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig and needed a last-minute winner to edge a seven-goal thriller against Wolfsburg last weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 1: Bayern Munich Victory @1.70 on Bet9ja

Michael makes it look sO-lise

Michael Olise has announced his arrival at Bayern Munich in devastating fashion, with an immediate and impressive impact. The France international has already contributed eight direct goal involvements in just five Bundesliga appearances, including a two-goal, two-assist performance in the 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

Olise has become a key figure in Vincent Kompany's attacking setup, with his ability to both create and finish chances, making him a constant threat to the opposition. He has found the net in three of his five league games so far, including in both of his home appearances, and his confidence is sky-high as he thrives in Bayern's free-flowing attacking system.

Given Leverkusen's defensive issues, which have seen them concede in both of their league road trips this season and keep only one clean sheet in their last five Bundesliga away games, the odds for Olise to score against them seem too good to pass up. His form, combined with Leverkusen's defensive vulnerabilities, make him an enticing anytime goalscorer option.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 2: Michael Olise Anytime Scorer @3.75 on Bet9ja

Kane most definitely Able to contribute to Munich Goal-fest

The England captain has been nothing short of sensational since his move to Bayern Munich, shattering records and finding the net with remarkable consistency. Kane's stats speak volumes: 41 Bundesliga goals in just 36 appearances, making him the fastest player to reach that milestone in league history. He's already netted five times in four league games this season, showcasing his ability to hit the ground running.

Kane's recent four-goal haul in the 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League saw him surpass Wayne Rooney as the top English scorer in the competition, further underlining his lethal form. His perfect penalty record for Bayern, having scored all 13 of his opportunities from the spot, adds further weight to the wisdom of backing him to find the net against Leverkusen.

With an unquenchable thirst for goals and the array of creative talent around him in this Bayern squad, the 31-year-old will be licking his lips to face a Leverkusen side that has shipped nine goals in their four league games so far.

Five of Munich’s six and six of Leverkusen's seven competitive fixtures this season have seen at least three goals. Their combined 13 fixtures have produced an incredible 65 goals at an average of exactly five per game, so the stage seems set for a high-scoring affair.