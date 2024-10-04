Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel Predictions: Statement Win for the Champions and a Good Day for Boniface

Leverkusen have made a solid start to the 23/24 Bundesliga season. Our football predictions expert sees them having far too much for Holstein Kiel.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel

Bayer Leverkusen to Win & Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 2.32 with bet9ja , representing a 40% chance of Leverkusen winning and Holstein Kiel scoring.

, representing a 40% chance of Leverkusen winning and Holstein Kiel scoring. Victor Boniface to Score 2+ Goals @ 3.00 with bet9ja , representing a 26.32% chance of Boniface scoring twice against Holstein Kiel.

, representing a 26.32% chance of Boniface scoring twice against Holstein Kiel. Over 3.5 Goals & Over 9.5 Corners @ 2.35 with bet9ja, representing a 42.19% chance of four or more goals being scored and ten or more corner kicks being awarded.

We think the 23/24 Bundesliga champions will romp to a 4-1 win over bottom club Holstein Kiel.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Newly-promoted Holstein Kiel make the daunting trip to last season’s Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, on Saturday afternoon.

Leverkusen have made a solid start to the 2024/25 campaign, shrugging off the disappointment of their opening day defeat to rack up ten points from their first five games. Leverkusen are the second-highest goalscorers in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich, so they remain a team of entertainers.

Leverkusen drew 1-1 with Bayern last week and will be buoyed by a narrow Champions League victory over AC Milan in midweek. Victor Boniface struck the deciding goal and he’ll be confident when facing the bottom club, Holstein Kiel.

The visitors are in the top flight for the first time in the club’s modern day history after finishing runners-up in Bundesliga 2 last season. They’ve found the going tough so far this term, picking up just one point from five games.

Most worryingly for Die Storche is their goals conceded column, which reads 17 already. Averaging more than three goals conceded per game, the last thing they need is to face a Leverkusen side with 14 goals scored in five matches.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in 3-4-2-1:

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Frimpong, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Terrier, Wirtz, Boniface

The probable lineup for Holstein Kiel in 3-5-2:

Weiner; Becker, Geschwill, Johansson, Rosenboom, Porath, Holtby, Gigovic, Knudsen, Pichler, Machino

Champions to stamp their authority on proceedings, but visitors will score

It’s almost nailed-on for Bayer Leverkusen to win this one. The visitors may be slightly overawed by the occasion and Xabi Alonso’s men are very good at smelling weakness in the opposition. After their opening day defeat, Alonso’s side are in good form and pushed Bayern all the way last weekend.

Although we expect a heavy home win, there’s still a chance the visiting supporters will have something to celebrate. They’ve averaged over one goal scored per game this term and Leverkusen have conceded two goals per game, suggesting a Both Teams to Score (Yes) move would make for a suitable double bet.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen to Win & Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 2.32 with bet9ja

Boniface will fill his boots against the Bundesliga’s basement team

Victor Boniface has scored three goals in five Bundesliga games so far this season. He’s also up and running in the UEFA Champions League this campaign after his winner over AC Milan. The 23-year-old could run riot against a Holstein Kiel defence that has struggled to hold up in recent weeks.

In terms of chance creation, Boniface is sure to have enough opportunities to get on the scoresheet twice this weekend. With the bookies suggesting a one-in-four probability of him scoring twice, we think this offers decent value.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel Tip 2: Victor Boniface to Score 2+ Goals @ 3.00 with bet9ja

Goals and corners look undervalued

Across each of their five opening Bundesliga games, 48 goals have been scored at an average of 4.8 goals per game. That’s why we’re confident in taking the Over 3.5 Goals line this weekend, which Leverkusen may even achieve without the visitors’ reply.

In addition, there’s been an average of 14 corners per game in Leverkusen’s fixtures and 10 corners per game in Holstein Kiel’s fixtures. That’s why we’ve combined Over 9.5 Corners into another value double.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel Tip 3: Over 3.5 Goals & Over 9.5 Corners @ 2.35 with bet9ja