Bayer Leverkusen vs Frankfurt Predictions: Visitors to Solidify Top 4 Hopes

Our betting expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt as they clash in the German Bundesliga.

+

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Draw or Eintracht Frankfurt Double Chance with odds of @ 2.60 on Bet9ja , equating to a 35% chance of the visitors avoiding defeat.

, equating to a 35% chance of the visitors avoiding defeat. Omar Marmoush to score with odds of @ 3.80 on Bet9ja , indicating a 33% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring. Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.60 on Bet9ja, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there be at least three goals scored in the match.

Eintracht Frankfurt can avoid defeat against Bayer Leverkusen and leave with a 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As we delve into the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions, it's clear that both teams are set for an exciting clash this Saturday. The visitors are riding high on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, with star striker Omar Marmoush attracting interest from Europe’s elite.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen outfit has been the talk of German football. Their attacking prowess and resolute defence saw them domestically invincible last season. However, recent stumbles, including a surprising 2-2 draw with Holstein Kiel, have exposed chinks in their armour.

Frankfurt, buoyed by their impressive form and a memorable 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich, arrive in Leverkusen with ambitions of their own. A win could see them end the weekend sitting on top of the table.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in the "3-4-2-1"

Hradecky; Tah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Frimpong; Terrier, Hofmann; Boniface.

The probable lineup for Eintracht Frankfurt in the "4-4-2"

Trapp; Theate, Koch, Tuta, Kristensen; Chaibi, Larsson, Skhiri, Knauff; Ekitike, Marmoush.

Eintracht to 'Frank’ their title hopes with at least a point at the Champions

Eintracht Frankfurt's recent form makes them a formidable opponent for any team in the Bundesliga. They suffered only one defeat in nine games across all competitions this season, and boast an impressive seven-game unbeaten run.

Die Adler have already proven their resilience and quality. Their ability to go toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich in a thrilling 3-3 draw demonstrates they can compete with the league's elite.

Leverkusen's recent vulnerabilities provide further encouragement for Frankfurt. Die Werkself have dropped points in their last two Bundesliga fixtures and have shown inconsistency at home, winning just one of three league games at the BayArena.

Xabi Alonso received the hammer blow of playmaker Florian Wirtz being injured in Germany's 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday, suffering a suspected capsule injury in his right ankle.

It is all but certain that he will not be available for this weekend fixture, while star striker Victor Boniface was among the Nigerian squad stranded at a Libyan airport for more than 16 hours.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 1: Draw or Eintracht Frankfurt Double Chance @ 2.60 with Bet9ja

Omar to make his Mar-k

Omar Marmoush has been in red-hot form for Eintracht Frankfurt, establishing himself as Bundesliga's top scorer, with eight goals in his first six appearances. He has found the net in each of his last five league games and, with his confidence soaring, he anticipates continuing this streak.

Marmoush's style of play is particularly well-suited to exploiting Leverkusen's defensive weaknesses. His relentless desire to run at defenders, coupled with his pace and agility, will certainly exploit any nervousness in the host’s defence, which has already conceded eight goals in the opening three league games on home soil.

The Egyptian forward has scored five times in his last three appearances and is clearly Frankfurt’s primary goal threat. Meaning, he should receive a plentiful supply line from his teammates, and have enough opportunities to extend his lead at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 2: Omar Marmoush Anytime Scorer @ 3.80 with Bet9ja

Bay-ing for more goals at the Bay Arena

There is incredible history for goals in recent matches between Leverkusen and Frankfurt, with 13 of the last 14 meetings having produced over 2.5 goals, at an astonishing average of 4.43 goals per game. Also, both teams have scored in 10 of those 14 matches, indicating a 71% probability of a similar outcome in this clash.

The recent performances of both teams indicate that the high-scoring trend is likely to continue. Frankfurt have been on a scoring spree, netting at least three goals in each of their last four games across all competitions.

Leverkusen, despite recent stumbles, remain one of the most potent attacking forces in the Bundesliga, scoring (and conceding) multiple times in all three home league games to date.

Defensive frailties on both sides further increase the likelihood of a high-scoring match. Leverkusen have shown vulnerability at the back, particularly at home, as evidenced by their 2-2 draw with Holstein Kiel, and loss to RB Leipzig.

Frankfurt, while in good form, have also been involved in high-scoring encounters, with over 2.5 goals and both teams scoring in seven of their nine games this season.

The last meeting between these two was as recently as May, and ended in a 5-1 win for Leverkusen. With both sides having designs on the top of the table, we could well be in store for a shoot out this weekend.

Our Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions emphasise the potential for an exciting, goal-filled match.