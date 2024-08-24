Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Predictions: Yamal to Basque in the glory - and we Lamine it

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao as they clash in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona Victory with odds of @1.683 on 1xBet, equating to a 62.1% chance of the Catalan club winning.

Lamine Yamal to score with odds of @ 3.75 on 1xBet, indicating a 30.3% chance of the Spanish youngster scoring.

Barcelona to win the first half or the match with odds of @ 1.45 on 1xBet, representing a 46.5% chance of Barcelona going in at half-time ahead.

Barcelona can beat Athletic Bilbao by a scoreline of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, two of Spain's most storied football clubs, are set to face off in a highly anticipated La Liga clash which sees a battle of Catalan and Basque footballing philosophies. Barcelona, the perennial title contenders host an Athletic Bilbao side with eyes on qualifying for the Champions League.

It is the dawn of another new era for La Blaugrana amidst ongoing uncertainty off the pitch. Continued pruning of their wage bill to allow room for manoeuvre in the transfer market has seen two more players linked with exits this week as reported by goal.com.

This promises to be an exciting season for Athletic Bilbao. They will look to build on their fifth-place finish last season whilst competing in the Europa League. The final of which will be held in their own Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "4-2-3-1."

ter Stegen; Balde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Kounde; Bernal, Casado; Torres, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal; Lewandowski.

The probable lineup for Athletic Bilbao in the "4-2-3-1"

Padilla; Berchiche, Vivian, Alvarez, Gorosabel; Diaz, Vesga; N. Williams, Sancet, I. Williams; Guruzeta.

Barcelona to maintain 100% start

The Hansi Flick era at Barcelona started with a come-from-behind win against Valencia. It must have been pleasing for the new boss. La Blaugrana showed their frit and resilience, traits that will help them here.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty and having to put his trust in youth, serial winner Flick still has abundant talent at his disposal. The elder statesman, Robert Lewandowski, showed that it is not all about the youth, scoring both goals at the Mestalla.

Barcelona won 15 of their 19 home league games last term including all of their final six. Also enjoying superiority over their visitors with a 13-game unbeaten head-to-head record in competitive fixtures and winning 19 of the last 20 home league games against Bilbao. They’re the value bet here at these odds.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 1: Barcelona Victory @1.683 on 1xBet

Yamal to Basque in the glory - and we Lamine it

Having lit up Euro 2024 and scooping the Young Player of the Tournament award Lamine Yamal was straight into the Barcelona starting 11 for the successful trip to Valencia on match day one. Although he didn’t score in his 86 minutes of action he achieved the next best thing in setting up Lewandowski for the equalising goal.

The fact he was given a standing ovation off the pitch in a rival stadium speaks volumes. Imagine the support he will get in this first home game of the season. Although with work continuing at Camp Nou that will be at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Flick’s style of play should suit Yamal. The 17-year-old had four attempts on goal at the Mestalla, no player in the match had more. He will get plenty of chances in this new-look side and we can take him to open his account here at a nice price.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 2: Lamine Yamal Anytime Scorer @ 3.75 on 1xBet

Flick-ing the switch early

Hansi Flick knows what he wants his teams to look like and how he wants them to play. It is an interesting move away from the traditional Barcelona style we have come to know which was a feature of both Xavi’s time as a player and his recent stint in the technical area.

The German head coach will look to add a slightly more physical, robust, aggressive and direct philosophy. Barça won 15 of their 19 home games last season but led at the break in just six.

The new manager will want to improve that and there is no better way to signal intent than in your first home game. Roared on by their passionate support which will be added to with the appearance of Yamal - as mentioned previously - expect this young side to hunt for goals as soon as the first whistle blows.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 3: Barcelona to win the first half or the match @ 1.45 on 1xBet