Aston Villa vs Everton Predictions: Tight Home Win in Combative Fixture

Our football expert provides Aston Villa vs Everton predictions for this Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Everton

Aston Villa to Win @ 1.50 with Bet9ja, representing a 67% chance of Villa defeating Everton.

Draw-Villa (HT/FT) @ 4.45 with Bet9ja, representing a 24% chance of the game being level at the interval and Villa taking the win at full time.

Over 4.5 Yellow Cards @ 1.87 with Bet9ja, representing a 56% chance of there being five or more bookings in the game.

Aston Villa will defeat Everton 1-0 and attempt to play in second gear with their Champions League debut up next.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Everton travel to Aston Villa on Saturday evening bidding to get their 2024/25 Premier League campaign up and running. Villa will be looking to win with minimal effort as their Champions League debut is next week.

Aston Villa were always going to find it difficult to replicate last season’s fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Premier League, but two wins in three suggests they’re capable of remaining in the European qualification hunt.

Both wins have come away from Villa Park, although their home game was against Arsenal, with the Gunners too good for Unai Emery’s men on the day.

It looks like another long, gruelling battle for Premier League survival at Everton. The Toffees, who’ve been unable to invest heavily in the squad due to FFP issues, are without a point after their opening three games. They were restricted to the loan signings of an unfit Armando Broja and Orel Mangala on deadline day.

It’ll be fascinating to monitor the mental durability of the Toffees’ squad after Sean Dyche’s men threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Bournemouth before the international break. The fragile Everton defence shipped three goals in the last nine minutes to seal a remarkable 3-2 win.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Everton

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in 4-4-2:

Martinez; Bogarde, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Bailey, McGinn, Tielemans, Onana, Rogers, Watkins

The probable lineup for Everton in 4-2-3-1:

Pickford; Coleman, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Villa to make it back-to-back league wins

Villa have won four of their last five home league meetings with Everton. In fact, Villa dished out a 4-0 hammering to the Toffees early in the 2023/24 season, setting the tone for their remarkable top-four finish.

After a resilient 2-1 victory at Leicester before the international break, Unai Emery’s men will be keen to build on their recent performances on the road by putting together a result for their home fans to shout about.

Everton’s fragility at the back – and the lack of fit and in-form firepower – is by no means a recipe for away day success.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 1: Aston Villa to Win @ 1.50 with Bet9ja

Hosts to edge out the Toffees in the second 45

We don’t expect Everton to be thrashed to the same extent as last season. One of the main reasons being the time of this fixture being played. After the international break, most teams take time to get up to speed and we believe Everton can keep Villa at bay in the first period.

However, Villa have only failed to score at home against Everton twice in their last 17 meetings, so we believe a Draw/Villa HT/FT forecast seems decent value.

With the Champions League looming next week, Emery and his squad will be keen to keep plenty in the tank for their midweek trip to Young Boys.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 2: Draw-Villa (HT/FT) @ 4.45 with Bet9ja

Referee is likely to be busy with cautions

Currently, these sides are averaging a total of four yellow cards per game between them. However, there've been five or more yellow cards in five of their last six meetings, which is why we’re siding with the Over 4.5 line.

Villa have plenty of pace in forward and wide areas, which is likely to keep Everton’s creaking backline on its toes. Interestingly, Villa have averaged 2.67 yellow cards in their opening three fixtures this term. If they maintain this statistic on Saturday, Everton would only need two or three bookings for this wager to pay off.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 3: Over 4.5 Yellow Cards @ 1.87 with Bet9ja