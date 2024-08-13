Does Luka Elsner have what it takes to make Stade de Reims an outside bet for a top 4 Ligue 1 finish?

At the end of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season, rookie manager, Will Still, left his position at Stade de Reims with immediate effect.

The 2023/24 Ligue 1 season appeared to be a breakthrough year for Reims and Still, who were in fourth place at one point last season. However, a late season slump saw them replicate 2022/23’s 11th-place finish.

Slovenian head coach, Luka Elsner, has since been given the reins. After impressing in his native Slovenia with Domzale and Olimpija Ljubljana, Elsner’s had varying degrees of success in Belgian and French football. Does Ligue 2’s 2022/23 Manager of the Year have what it takes to take Reims further than Will Still?

Elsner came close to securing Europa League qualification with Union Saint-Gilloise in 2018/19

Elsner steered Le Havre to promotion in 2022/23 and stabilised them in Ligue 1 last season

A torrid time at Standard Liege – including a disastrous 25.93% win rate – remains the elephant in the room

Reims fans will be heartened by his recent efforts with Le Havre and Union Saint-Gilloise

Under Elsner, Le Havre secured promotion back to Ligue 1 in a very competitive promotion battle. With the likes of Metz and Bordeaux breathing down their necks, Elsner’s men lost just three games in 38, demonstrating immense control and defensive solidity. They averaged just 0.5 goals conceded per game.

Last season wasn’t quite as successful, but Elsner and Le Havre managed to avoid the drop by three points. Elsner opted not to sign a contract extension with Le Havre, preferring to explore a switch to Stade Reims, underlining Le Havre’s likely relegation dogfight in 23/24. They are priced at 3.50 to be relegated this coming season.

In May 2018, Elsner took over Union Saint-Gilloise, a Belgian side with rich history that was under new ownership. In the remodelled Division 1B, Elsner took Saint-Gilloise to within a whisker of Europa League qualification.

In line with his work at other clubs, Elsner will be tasked with getting every last drop of potential out of up-and-coming players, as well as a string of undervalued players that continue to show their worth in the top half of Ligue 1.

Whether Reims and Elsner have enough strength in depth and finance to truly compete for a European place this term is highly debatable. Selling the likes of Amir Richardson and Ibrahim Diakite this summer was a big blow, but a necessary move for a club without a major benefactor. It all explains why Reims are priced as long as 5.50 to clinch a top-four finish.

Elsner’s six-month stint with Standard Liege is a major blot on his copybook

Elsner’s work with Saint-Gilloise and Kortrijk secured him a shot with one of Belgium’s biggest clubs, Standard Liege, in 2021/22. However, this ill-fated move saw the Slovenian preside over Standard’s worst-league finish in the 21st century.

Elsner won just seven of his 27 games in charge, with Standard finishing in a lowly 14th place, a staggering 41 points behind Elsner’s former club, Saint-Gilloise, who won the title.

Tactically speaking, Elsner struggled to impose himself on the squad. The team played with lethargy in the final third and suffered weekly lapses of concentration in defence. All of this was a recipe for disaster and the Slovenian’s untimely sacking in April 2022.

In many ways, Reims fans will view Elsner’s struggles to keep Le Havre in Ligue 1 and his failure with Standard as reasons to remain sceptical of his capabilities at the highest level of French football. Indeed, Reims’ odds of 11.00 for relegation may appear to be better value than their price for a top-four finish. Their relegation odds are highly likely to shorten too with Lille, Marseille, Rennes and PSG in their opening five league games.