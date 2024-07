Writer

Karan Tejwani is a freelance journalist and media lecturer, mainly covering football. Like others, his career in journalism started off with an injury while he was playing and he has bylines in publications like The Guardian, BBC Sport, Football Transfers and more. He is also the author of Wings of Change (released November 2020), looking at Red Bull's involvement in football, and Glorious Reinvention (released April 2022), focusing on AFC Ajax in the 21st century.