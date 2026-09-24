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AFC Champions League Elite

AFC Champions League Elite Overview

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AFC Champions League Elite, fixtures & results

Monday 14 September
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
1
FT
Tuesday 15 September
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
2
Kashiwa Reysol badge
Kashiwa Reysol
KAR
1
FT
Port FC badge
Port FC
TPF
1
Vissel Kobe badge
Vissel Kobe
KOB
2
FT
Sunday 11 October
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
Tractor badge
Tractor
TRA
Al-Shamal badge
Al-Shamal
ALS
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Standings

East

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Kashima Antlers crestKashima Antlers11007163
W
2Gamba Osaka crestGamba Osaka11004133
W
3Shanghai Port crestShanghai Port11006423
W
4Beijing Guoan crestBeijing Guoan11003123
W
5Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC crestJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC11002113
W

West

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al-Ain crestAl-Ain11004043
W
2Esteghlal crestEsteghlal11003033
W
3Al Hilal crestAl Hilal11002113
W
4Al Qadsiah crestAl Qadsiah11002113
W
5Neftchi Fargona crestNeftchi Fargona11001013
W
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Betting spotlight

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