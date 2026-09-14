Shabab Al Ahli host Tractor at Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Monday, September 14, with the match kicking off at 8pm local time, as both sides open their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 campaigns.

Shabab Al Ahli arrive off the back of a strong UAE Pro League season, having finished runners-up last term, while Tractor come into the fixture as one of Iran's form sides after a similarly impressive second-place finish in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your seat for this AFC Champions League Elite opener, including where to buy and how much tickets cost.

When is Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor kicks off in the AFC Champions League Elite, though venue and exact kick-off time details are not confirmed in the available data.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 14 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Shabab Al Ahli vs Tractor tickets?

Tickets for Shabab Al Ahli vs Tractor are sold officially through Platinumlist, the venue's ticketing platform for events at Rashid Stadium, where fans can select their preferred category directly for the fixture.

If listings on the official site are sold out, Ticombo is your way to go. The platform lets fans browse available listings for the match and secure a seat even once official allocation has been exhausted.

How much are Shabab Al Ahli vs Tractor tickets?

Tickets on Platinumlist, the official platform, start from AED 30, with pricing rising through Zone A and up to the higher categories depending on where you want to sit inside Rashid Stadium.

On the secondary market, Ticombo tickets are available for fans who want a broader range of options once official listings become limited, with pricing dependent on category and demand.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor Form

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Arabian Gulf League matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against United FC, following a 1-3 loss to Al-Jazira. Prior to those results, they put together three straight wins, including a 1-5 victory over Khorfakkan and a 2-0 win against Al-Dhafra. Across those five matches, the Dubai side scored ten goals and conceded five.

Tractor's last five Persian Gulf Pro League matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 loss to Esteghlal Khuzestan, though they had won back-to-back matches before that, beating Gol Gohar 1-0 and Chadormalu Ardakan SC 2-0 away from home. They also claimed a 1-0 win over Persepolis. Tractor scored four goals and conceded one across those five outings, keeping three clean sheets.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 3-0 away at Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 in Dubai in September 2025 in the same competition. Across the four recorded meetings, Shabab Al-Ahli hold the advantage with two wins to Tractor's one, with one draw, scoring eight goals to Tractor's three.



