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Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Cristiano Ronaldo's final shot at glory? Al-Nassr headline Saudi charge for Asian Champions League dominance

C. Ronaldo
J. Felix
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal
Al Ahli

The stage is set for what could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final opportunity to conquer Asia as the Asian Champions League prepares to kick off next week. With the Saudi Pro League having invested billions to transform the regional landscape, Al-Nassr and their domestic rivals are determined to keep the continent's most prestigious trophy in Riyadh or Jeddah.

  • Saudi giants target dominance

    The AFC Champions League Elite's latest edition begins next week, with five Saudi Arabian clubs at the forefront after spending over $2 billion since 2023. Al-Nassr, bolstered by Ronaldo and Joao Felix under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are targeting continental silverware after finishing as runners-up in the secondary AFC Champions League Two last season. Meanwhile, defending champions Al-Ahli are aiming for a third consecutive crown as western-zone action kicks off.

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  • Al Nassr v Al Okhdood: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Felix targets trophy sweep

    Al-Nassr forward Felix has outlined his determination to sweep every major honour available this season alongside his legendary compatriot.

    Highlighting the winning mentality within the Riyadh squad, the Portugal international told The Associated Press: "We have a really good squad, a deep squad, our goal is to win every competition we can. We want to win the league, the cup and the Champions League – everything. We don't play to dream - we play to win."

    That relentless ambition was echoed by Al-Ahli captain Edouard Mendy, who remains eager to extend his side's continental reign: "This is the biggest club in Saudi Arabia and Asia and we will do everything to win. Last year, we won the Champions League and we will have to use all the things we did then to be successful this time, too. We are building year after year."

  • Riyadh rivals invest heavily

    Competition across the western zone has intensified further after local rivals Al-Hilal splashed over $200 million on Premier League stars Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Martinelli, and Crysencio Summerville. Alongside Al-Ittihad and Brendan Rodgers' debutants Al-Qadsiah, regional geopolitical tensions have forced both Iranian representatives to stage their home fixtures on neutral territory. Over in the eastern zone, traditional heavyweights from Japan and South Korea are preparing stiff resistance to dismantle the Gulf clubs' dominance.


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    Western zone battles begin

    Al-Nassr face a stern opening test when they travel to meet UAE outfit Al Ain on matchday one of the western zone on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Al-Ahli prepare to host Pakhtakor, while Esteghlal and Tractor contest their opening matches at neutral venues amid heightened regional instability. The top eight sides from each zone will ultimately progress to the round of 16 to battle for absolute Asian supremacy.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ain crest
Al-Ain
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN