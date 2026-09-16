AFP
Ange Postecoglou launches furious defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr thrashed in AFC Champions League
A crushing night for Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat to United Arab Emirates outfit Al Ain on Tuesday. The result marked a bitter blow for the Saudi Pro League champions in the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite.
It also represented the heaviest defeat of Ronaldo's career since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The heavy loss prompted immediate questions regarding the team's preparation and the overall impact of their talismanic forward.
However, manager Postecoglou refused to let the criticism slide. The former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest boss firmly stood by his star player during a tense post-match press conference.
- AFP
Postecoglou clashes with the press
The Al-Nassr manager reacted angrily when a reporter questioned the team's readiness and accused Ronaldo of not helping the side. Postecoglou immediately took the blame for the performance but dismissed the accusations levelled at his squad.
"You say we didn't prepare well, but you were there," Postecoglou said, as quoted by ESPN. "So you're not saying the truth. Be honest. It's my responsibility. Maybe I haven't done my job well. That's fine. But please don't talk about preparation."
Defending a football legend
Postecoglou was particularly frustrated by claims that the Portugal legend contributed "nothing" during the heavy defeat. The manager pointed out the forward's recent goalscoring record despite a lack of pre-season action.
"Cristiano has scored three goals already," the manager stated. "He had a limited preparation. This is not about the players. The players are giving everything. They're top players, and they've got great character. The responsibility is mine, okay? But you shouldn't say that about somebody who is still setting an example for everyone.
"And you should be careful when you say things like that about people who have built a career on making all the sacrifices to keep playing. Like I said, you can criticise me, no problem. That's okay. Did he not score in three games? Did he not have chances today?"
- AFP
Bouncing back in the league
Al-Nassr must now regroup quickly following this humiliating continental setback. The Riyadh-based club currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League standings. They have ground to make up on fierce rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in the race for the title.
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