Ange Postecoglou launches furious defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr thrashed in AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat to United Arab Emirates outfit Al Ain on Tuesday. The result marked a bitter blow for the Saudi Pro League champions in the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite.

It also represented the heaviest defeat of Ronaldo's career since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The heavy loss prompted immediate questions regarding the team's preparation and the overall impact of their talismanic forward.

However, manager Postecoglou refused to let the criticism slide. The former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest boss firmly stood by his star player during a tense post-match press conference.