Karim Malim

Sports content writer

I specialize in producing engaging sports articles and reports, as well as crafting distinctive digital content covering major events and top sports stars. I have extensive experience in conducting interviews and creating impactful journalistic stories, and I always strive to deliver accurate and reliable content that resonates with audiences and keeps up with their interests.

Since early childhood, football has been more than just a game to me; it has been a source of joy and entertainment. My earliest vivid football memory was watching the 1998 World Cup. Over time, this passion evolved into a profession, marking the beginning of my journey in sports content creation.

I began my professional career as a sports editor across several Arab platforms. I worked at Al-Tahrir newspaper and website from 2016 to 2020, and at Al-Fursan website during the same period. I also had a short experience with Dardasha website in 2017. Since 2020, I have been working as a sports editor at Kooora, where I cover major tournaments and follow the most important sporting events at the local, continental, and international levels.

My Story with Football

Among the players who inspired me the most throughout my journey are Gabriel Batistuta, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

There have been many moments that shaped my love for football, including my disappointment after Argentina’s exit from the group stage in the 2002 World Cup, and my deep sadness over Egypt’s absence from the 2010 World Cup.

You can follow me on my social media platforms through the links below: