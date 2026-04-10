Video: Juventus officially decide Spalletti’s fate

Juventus have officially extended manager Luciano Spalletti’s contract, keeping him at the helm of the ‘Old Lady’ for an additional period.

Last October, the club had named Spalletti as interim head coach until the end of the season, following Croatian manager Igor Tudor.

On Friday the club announced that Spalletti has put pen to paper on a new deal running until 30 June 2028.

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Juventus CEO Damian Comolli commented: “We are delighted to extend Luciano’s contract for a further two seasons. Since joining the Juventus family, he has had an immediate and extremely positive impact on the players, the club and Bianconeri fans. From the outset, it has been clear that Luciano is the right person to lead the team towards further development and growth.”

He added: “His ambitious style of play reflects the aspirations of our fans and the club, and his values embody our identity. That is why we decided to continue working with him after his previous contract expired, because we believe that stability and continuity are fundamental pillars for future success. Good luck, Sir! Forever.”

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Press reports indicate that Spalletti’s basic salary will be €5 million per year, though other sources suggest his total package could reach €6 million with incentives and bonuses.

Juventus are aiming to secure a Champions League berth for 2026–2027; they currently sit fifth in Serie A with 57 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Como, who occupy the final qualifying spot for Europe’s premier club competition.

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