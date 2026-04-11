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Dubbed “the new De Bruyne”, the young playmaker has ignited a transfer tussle among Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United

Transfers
Manchester United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Barcelona
Real Madrid
AZ Alkmaar
K. Smit
England
Spain
Netherlands

Europe braces for a €50 million showdown

In a quiet corner of the transfer market, where deals are struck away from the spotlight, a new name is being whispered in the corridors of Manchester United. He is not yet a fully fledged star, nor a daily headline-grabber, but he carries something different—something that makes otherwise grand comparisons sound surprisingly reasonable.

In confidential reports and scout briefings, the “new Kevin De Bruyne” comparison is already taking shape. A young playmaker with a calm touch and razor-sharp vision, he can shift the tempo of a match with a single pass, as if time slows whenever the ball is at his feet.

At Old Trafford, where the club is seeking to reclaim its lost identity, the next signing may not be just a routine reinforcement… but an attempt to install a new brain in the heart of the pitch—a brain that sees what others do not.

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    A talent rising as fast as a rocket

    AZ Alkmaar playmaker Kees Smit is rapidly establishing himself as one of the hottest prospects likely to grace the summer transfer headlines.

    The 20-year-old Dutch playmaker has impressed with his creativity, composure on the ball, and ability to lead attacks and influence the final third. Those attributes have drawn comparisons with Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, one of the game’s most influential midfielders.

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    Widespread European interest

    Sources familiar with the player’s agent market have told CaughtOffside that interest in signing Smit is not confined to any single league, but spans several top European clubs.

    Reports suggest the young forward is under close scrutiny from Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, amid growing conviction about his immense technical potential.

    AZ Alkmaar value their asset at between €45 and €50 million, setting the stage for a busy summer transfer window and a potential bidding war among Europe’s elite.

    Smit has started 42 matches for AZ Alkmaar this season, delivering performances that have confirmed his status as one of Europe’s most promising young playmakers.

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    A visionary outlook… and a fertile environment

    His rapid ascent stems from exceptional technical intelligence, an acute reading of the game and a telling influence in the final third. A creative midfielder, he stands out through his vision, precise passing and shrewd spatial awareness—traits that have attracted scout attention.

    His precise forward passes, ability to create chances and knack for threading incisive through balls—qualities that invite comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne—are among his most striking assets.

    The Dutch Eredivisie, a well-known incubator for creative talent and a consistent producer of top-tier midfielders, further boosts Smit’s transfer appeal.

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    An English rivalry… and Spanish ambitions

    Manchester United have included the player in their midfield rebuild, with the club’s scouts still monitoring several promising talents across European leagues.

    Newcastle United have monitored him for longer than most and are strong contenders, while Arsenal and Liverpool also monitor his progress, attracted by his technical profile.

    Abroad, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring his progress, and Chelsea has expressed interest, though some scouts still view Smit as a work in progress who needs time to reach his full potential.