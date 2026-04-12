Guardiola sends a “subtle message” to Arsenal and explains the reason behind City’s resurgence

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side’s 3-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday, a result that kept City firmly in the Premier League title race.

The win lifts City to 64 points from 31 games, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal—who have 70 points from 32 matches—to just six points, ramping up the title race in the closing stages of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, managed by Liam Rossiner, remain on 48 points in sixth place after 32 matches, underscoring their inconsistent campaign.

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