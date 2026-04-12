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Karim Malim

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Video: The Premier League title race is intensifying. Manchester City pounced on Arsenal’s slip-up and humiliated Chelsea

Chelsea vs Manchester City
Chelsea
Manchester City
Premier League
England

A rout… Guardiola shows no mercy!

Manchester City secured a convincing 3-0 victory over hosts Chelsea this Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

The win lifts City to 64 points from 31 games, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal—who have 70 points after 32 matches—to just six points, ramping up the title race.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, managed by Liam Rossier, remain on 48 points in sixth place after 32 matches, underlining their inconsistent form this season.

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Manchester City started with: “Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdulkadir Khosanov, Matheus Nunes, Marc Ghee, Nico Aurili, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, Ryan Sharqi, Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland”.

Chelsea, managed by Liam Rosenior, replied with Robert Sánchez, Malo Justo, Wesley Fofana, Gorel Hato, Marc Cucurella, André Santos, Moisés Caicedo, Estefão, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and João Pedro.

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  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Missed opportunities

    Manchester City started strongly, pressing high and stringing together early attacks. Their first chance came from a corner that failed to trouble Chelsea’s goal, yet the pressure mounted as they hunted for the opener.

    Cole Palmer then went close, collecting the ball inside the box and firing a powerful shot that struck the side netting. 

    Chelsea replied with a dangerous chance as João Pedro collected a through ball in the box, yet his effort was blocked and deflected behind for a corner.

    Moments later, Palmer tried his luck again with his right foot, but the goalkeeper gathered comfortably, and the referee promptly booked Estevao.

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    The goal was ruled out.

    Mark Cucurella briefly celebrated a goal against Manchester City, only for the referee to chalk it off for offside. 

    Pedro Neto then wasted a clear-cut chance, firing a powerful low shot from inside the box that the goalkeeper saved brilliantly.

    Both sides traded possession in midfield, creating only half-chances until Antoine Semenyo let fly with a powerful effort that flashed just wide of the left-hand post.

    In first-half stoppage time, André Santos headed powerfully towards goal, but the effort sailed over the bar, and the teams remained goalless at the break.

  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A double blow has left the Blues reeling.

    Manchester City began the second half brightly, as Erling Haaland latched onto a superb through ball and struck a powerful shot that was ultimately blocked by the defence. 

    Moments later, Jeremy Doku went to ground in the box, appealing for a penalty, yet the referee ruled play should continue.

    The breakthrough arrived in the 51st minute when Ryan Sherki delivered a precise cross into the box, which Nico Orieli powered home with a header.

    The lead was doubled in the 57th minute as Marc Ghee collected the ball inside the box and struck a fierce shot into the net.

    Shortly after, Orili sustained an injury and was replaced by Yann Ait-Nouri.

    Chelsea almost pulled one back when Cole Palmer fired a powerful shot from inside the box, but it struck the defence and went over the bar.

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  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Doku fires the coup de grâce

    In the 68th minute, Manchester City went 3–0 up as Jérémy Doku won possession, drove into the box and unleashed a fierce left-footed shot that flew across goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and into the right-hand side of the net.

    Immediately, Chelsea manager Liam Rossier introduced Romeo Lavia and Alejandro Garnacho for André Santos and Estevao, seeking an immediate response.

    Chelsea kept pressing, with Cucurella letting fly from distance only for the effort to flash just wide, and João Pedro heading over from a promising position.

  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Late substitutions… and a strong message

    Pep Guardiola introduced Phil Foden, Sávio Moreira and Mateo Kovačić for Ryan Sherki, Jérémy Doku and Bernardo Silva.

    Rossini responded in the 82nd minute by introducing Dario Isogo and William Delap for Moises Caicedo and João Pedro, yet Chelsea could not change the scoreline as Manchester City secured a deserved 3-0 win.

    The win keeps City firmly in the title hunt and sends Arsenal a clear warning that the championship race is far from over.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
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Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
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Arsenal crest
Arsenal
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