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Horoya AC Overview
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November 2026
Standings
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LaLiga
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|12
|8
|2
|2
|40
|15
|25
|26
|2
|Feyenoord
|12
|7
|4
|1
|36
|17
|19
|25
|3
|Ajax
|12
|7
|4
|1
|32
|15
|17
|25
|4
|FC Twente
|12
|7
|3
|2
|30
|12
|18
|24
|5
|AZ Alkmaar
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|16
|8
|23
Scommesse in primo piano
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