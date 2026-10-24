Horoya AC Overview

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Davy Klaassen admitted Ajax had to dig deep

Ajax narrowly reclaimed second place in the Eredivisie following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Tolu Arokodare's first-half header proved decisive as the Amsterdammers ended a 12-match winless run against their bogey team despite losing Julian Brandt to injury.

D. KlaassenAjax vs AZ Alkmaar
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October 2026
CAF Champions League Qualification
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ALM
1
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pen 3 - 5
November 2026
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Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1PSV Eindhoven crestPSV Eindhoven1282240152526
W
W
D
L
W
2Feyenoord crestFeyenoord1274136171925
L
D
D
W
W
3Ajax crestAjax1274132151725
D
W
W
W
D
4FC Twente crestFC Twente1273230121824
D
W
W
L
D
5AZ Alkmaar crestAZ Alkmaar127232416823
W
L
L
D
L
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Inter - Como: i nerazzurri vogliono tornare al successo
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