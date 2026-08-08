FootballCo Group - Privacy Notice

FootballCo Media Privacy Policy

1. Introduction

FootballCo Media Limited ("we", "us" or "FootballCo") is a division of the FootballCo Group, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The FootballCo Group is a group of companies that own, operate or represent (either for themselves or on behalf of third parties) a range of free sports-related digital properties that are either websites or mobile applications.

Our Privacy Policy applies when you visit this website or use any of our other online services, including, without limitation, interaction with our newsletters and other content delivered via email or via our affiliated businesses across each of our platforms (collectively, our “Services”).

This Privacy Policy explains why we collect information and Personal Informaiton about users of the Platforms (each a "User", "you" or "your"), what type of information we collect and how we use that information. This privacy policy applies to any information collected through any platform displaying this privacy policy (or a link to it).

"Personal Information" is information about you, the use of which is subject to applicable data protection laws. This includes any information from which you can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as your name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or other information about your identity.

Our Privacy Policy does not govern or apply to information collected or used by us through other means. It also does not apply to websites maintained by other companies or organisations to which we may link or who may link to us. We are not responsible for the actions and privacy policies of third party websites.

By using our Services, you are accepting the practices described in our Privacy Policy, including our use of cookies, web beacons, and similar online tools. If you do not agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy, please do not use our Services. We also offer you our Service via advertising and tracking-free access with contentpass (see Content Pass at section 8 below for more information). We reserve the right to modify or amend the terms of our privacy policy from time to time without notice. Your continued use of our Services following the posting of changes to these terms will mean you accept those changes.

Who is responsible for your personal data?

When you use our service, the data controller is:

Football Co Media Limited, 175 High Holborn, 8th Floor, Unit 8.01, London, England, WC1V 7AA

Football Co Media Limited is registered as a data controller with the Information Commissioner's Office (UK Data Protection Authority) in the UK (registration number ZA828085).

2. Information We Collect

When a user interacts with any of the Platforms, we may collect certain information about that user. This data falls into two broad categories: (i) data about the User themselves that the User provides to us; and (ii) data collected by us electronically about the User or how the User interacts with the Platforms or Services (collectively, "User Information").

You are under no obligation to provide Personal Data to us. However, certain Personal Data is essential for the provision of and the quality of the products and Services we offer, and you might not be able to obtain certain Services if you do not provide any necessary information required for those Services.

We do not collect Sensitive Categories of Personal Data when you use our Services.

We may collect the following User information in accordance with applicable law:

Identity Data and Contact Data. We collect information which relates directly to you (such as your name and contact details, communication preferences) when you register for our Services or sign-up to any newsletter service, respond to our surveys, enter a promotion, competition or prize draw or otherwise ask to receive information from us relating to our offers, products and Services. We will collect this directly from a User or through a third party registration service used for the purpose of registering with us or our group companies. Email and other communications: we collect and store copies of emails, letters, online form submissions and other communications Users send to us and our customer services teams. We also store our replies to communications. Technical Data: we collect certain information when Users use our Services which does not identify a User as an individual but may identify the device they use to access our Services such as: internet protocol (IP) address, browser type and version, browsing actions and patterns, time zone setting and location, browser plug-in types and versions, standard web log information, information about operating system, platform, language settings, device model, our applications version when installed and other technologies on the devices you use to access our Services. Usage Data: We collect information about how a User uses our Platforms, products and Services (such as the type of content they view, how often, what times, etc.). We also collect information and postings in forums on the Platforms, including chat rooms and message boards. Aggregated Data: such as statistical or demographic data for any purpose which data does not directly or indirectly reveal your identity. For example, we may aggregate your Usage Data to calculate the percentage of users accessing a specific website feature or specific Services. Profile Data: when provided by Users we may collect reviews or ratings, favourite sports, tournaments, teams, events or personalities and/or other topics of interest to the User and sports fans. We will also record any preferences based on User responses our profiling activity, and your responses to surveys and request for feedback. This information may include Personal Data we hold about you. Social Media Profile: we collect your social media profile details including your social media username, your name, profile photo and any other information you choose to make available to us when you connect with or contact us directly through your social media account or use our products and Services via or through your social media account. Marketing Data: We collect information in relation to your response to the marketing activities carried out by us such as information about how a User interacted with online and email marketing campaigns and interactions with our Services. We also collect information about your marketing interests and preferences where these are made available to us as further set out below.. Third Parties: We may also collect personal information from third party sources (subject to the User's privacy settings and the third party's privacy policy and assuming a two-click solution where necessary). This includes social networks, service providers that enable us to verify, improve or access user information collected on our platforms supplement, and business partners to whom we provide a service. We also collect details of a third party digital property (such as a website) that referred or linked a user to our Platforms or Services. Push Notifications: Some of our native mobile applications and Service may ask a User if they want to receive push notifications from us. Push notifications may include alerts, sounds, icon badges and other information in relation to the use of our Services. You can choose to allow or reject push notifications being sent to your device. If you do not allow us to send you push notifications, you will be able to use the Service. You can control your preferences to receive push notifications via your device settings.

3. How User Information is Collected

We use different methods to collect information from a User including through:

Information collected directly from a User. Users may give us Identity Data, Contact Data and/or Profile Data by contacting us via our Platforms Automated technologies or interactions. As a User interacts with our Services, we may automatically collect Technical Data about a User’s device, browsing actions and patterns. We collect this information by using cookies and other similar technologies. We may also receive Technical Data about a User if a user visits other websites employing our cookies or those of our advertising partners. Please see our cookie policy for further details. We also collect User consents and preferences for Users to request or to opt in or out of our various Services. Third parties or publicly available sources. Third parties who provide advertising and related services may give us User Personal Data (including Technical Data). These third parties include analytics providers based within and outside the EU (such as Google) and ad networks. Third parties where you have provided your consent or for co-branded services. Third parties may give us your Identity Data, Contact Data and/or Profile Data where you have provided your consent to that third party to share your information with us (such as to sign up for our Services and or for marketing purposes). We may also offer co-branded Services such as competitions, promotions or events with or in association with a third party, that third party may share the information you have provided to them with us for the purpose of providing the co-branded Services in accordance with your consent preferences.

4. How we use the information we collect

We use User Information for three main purposes: (i) to operate and improve the Platforms and Services and to ensure that we can provide the Services; (ii) to optimise the content on the Platforms; and (iii) to send marketing and display advertisements to our Users.

More specifically, we use User Information to do one or more of the following:

to administer our Platforms and Services; to provide Services requested by the User and or where we need to perform a contract we are about to enter into or have entered into with a User; improve the browsing experience by personalising the Service for the User; recommend goods, services or promotions that may be of interest to the User, or contact Users to conduct market research (if necessary with the User's consent). For these purposes, we build a profile of your interests and preferences, which enables us to improve the relevance of our advertising and communications; prevent, detect and investigate potentially prohibited or illegal activities, including fraud and money laundering, and enforce our Terms; notify Users of changes to our Service, which includes notifying Users about changes to our Platforms and the products and Services we offer, our terms and conditions, our privacy notice or cookie policy; send email, SMS or device notifications or other communications related to our Service or requested by the User; to run and operate prize draws and competitions, including to send prizes won by Users through the Platforms and to provide delivery services consumed through our Platforms; to send notices and invoices to Users and collect payments from them; to provide third parties with statistical and other information about our users that is necessary for the operation of the Platforms or Services; to administer communications to us and or any complaints received; to provide our commercial partners with information about Users' use of co-branded services, including historical usage data; to comply with any legal or regulatory requirement and otherwise respond to requests from relevant regulators or competent authorities as required by law; to understand user trends and behaviours; and to develop an aggregate analysis related to our users and the business intelligence that enables us to operate and protect our business, make informed decisions and generate reports on the performance of our business.

5. Reasons why we use the information we collect

The platforms we run are designed to attract as many users as possible. Our Users are typically sports fans or interested in sports news and other sports-related content. The creation of this content and the work done to ensure the Platforms remain among the leading digital sports sites is funded by advertising revenue we receive for the display of advertising or other sponsored or branded content on the Platforms receive. We have a legitimate interest in ensuring that we serve these advertisements responsibly and deliver them to the users who are most likely to be interested. In this context, we use User information. We have set out below a description of the ways we use User Personal Data, and the lawful bases we rely on to do so.

ACTIVITY TYPE OF DATA BASIS FOR USING YOUR INFORMATION To improve our Platforms and Services, provide customer service and User experiences. (a) Usage Data (b) Technical Data (c) Profile Data (d) Aggregated Data Necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to define categories of users of our Products and Services, to keep our Platforms updated and relevant, and to develop our business and to inform our marketing and trading strategy). To administer and protect our Platforms and Services (including troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, system maintenance, support, reporting and hosting of data) (a) User Data (b) Technical Data (c) Profile Data (d) Aggregated Data Necessary to comply with a legal obligation. Necessary for our Legitimate Interests (for running our business, provision of administration of the Platforms and Services, network security and, to prevent fraud). To deliver relevant Service content to User and measure or understand the effectiveness of our Services (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile Data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Email and other communication Necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to study how User use our Platforms and Services, to develop them, improve them and to identify new services. To target our Services to users that are aged over 18 (or any other age as required by applicable laws and regulations) including by using analytics information derived from your browsing patterns and device settings and User data provided a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile Data (e) Aggregated Data Necessary to comply with a legal obligation. Necessary for our Legitimate Interests (for running our business and provision of the Platforms and Services to suitable Users). To make available consent management tools and cookie consent management tools to Users and enable our third party providers such as OneTrust to provide consent management and to track what data Users wish to be collected by our Platforms and or to manage any consent or opt out selections made. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties Necessary to comply with a legal obligation. User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to provide our Platforms and Services). To deliver relevant advertisements to Users and measure or understand the effectiveness of the advertising (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to provide our Platforms and Services). To work with, advertisers and third party publishers to provide or offer relevant advertising or promotions within our and Platform and Services to relevant Users (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to provide our Platforms and Services). To verify or obtain payments due to us based on User interactions and or click throughs to third party websites or services or to verify or measure the performance of our Platforms or Services. (a) Usage Data (b) Technical Data (c) Aggregated Data (d) Marketing Data (e) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to provide our Platforms and Services). Performance of a contract. Ask you to take part in a survey, provide User feedback, comment, to vote or otherwise engage with us via our Platforms. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and/or to study how Users use our Platforms and services, to improve them and to develop new service offers). To use data analytics to improve our Platforms, Platforms, Services, advertising and User experience. We use third party Data Processors such as Google Analytics to assist us with this activity. (a) Usage Data (b) Technical Data (c) Profile data (d) Aggregated Data (e) Marketing Data (f) Third Parties Necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to define types of Users for our Platforms and Services, to provide relevant Services to Users, to keep our Platforms updated and relevant, to develop our Services and to improve User experience by understanding which features of our Platforms to prioritise, optimise and improve). To monitor and better understand the performance of our Platforms and Service (i.e. if something goes wrong, understanding why the error occurred.) (a) Technical Data Necessary for our Legitimate Interests (to provide our Platforms and Services and to fix our Platforms’ errors and improve our performance of our Platforms for Users. To send Users communications such as email newsletters and other marketing communications providing information about our Services, offers, promotions and competitions, and monitor your use of these. These marketing communications may be personalised based on User preferences. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services). To send Users marketing communications by email, SMS, push notifications, web push notifications and other marketing channels about the offers, promotions and competitions of the brands of our group companies (including online gambling brands), and monitor your use of these. These marketing communications may be personalised based on User interests and preferences. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services). To send Users marketing communications by email, SMS, push notifications, web push notifications and other marketing channels about the offers, promotions and competitions of the brands of third parties and monitor User engagement. These marketing communications may be personalised based on User interests and preferences. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services). To display online banner advertisements, interstitial advertisements, pop-up notifications and advertisements and similar non-direct marketing communications about our Platforms and Services, promotions and competitions, and monitor User engagement. These marketing communications may be personalised based on User interests and preferences. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services). To display online banner advertisements, interstitial advertisements, pop-up notifications and advertisements and similar non-direct marketing communications about the offers, promotions and competitions of third parties and monitor User engagement. These marketing communications may be personalised based on your interests and preferences. (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services). To provide Services Users have asked to receive or to provide promotion, competitions, prize draws, surveys, User feedback or engagements. This may be in association with a third party. (a) Identity and contact User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services). To communicate our terms of use, privacy notice and cookie policy, and to notify Users of changes to these and/or any changes to our Platforms and Services (a) Identify Data and Contact Data (b) Usage Data (c) Technical Data (d) Profile data (e) Aggregated Data (f) Marketing Data (g) Third Parties Necessary to comply with a legal obligation. User Consent and/or as necessary for our Legitimate Interests or those of third party providers of products or services (to engage Users and provide Users with personalised experience and improve our Platforms and Services and to keep our records updated and ensure Users are provided with updated information).

We do not use User information to make qualitative judgments about individual users, nor do we make automated decisions about users that could have a material or legal effect on them, nor do we knowingly engage third parties to do so.

6. Cookies

Much of the User information we collect, and most of the information we use in connection with advertising, is collected through the use of cookies and similar technologies. Cookies usually consist of a sequence of numbers and/or letters that platforms transfer to users' hard drives. Similar technologies include pixel tags, web storage and other methods, all of which we refer to as "cookies" in this section. The cookies allow the platforms to "remember" you either for the duration of your visit (session cookies) or on repeat visits (persistent cookies).

We use the following types of cookies on the Platforms:

• Strictly Necessary Cookies - These cookies are essential to enable the user to navigate the Platform securely and to provide the user with the services that the user has specifically requested.

• Functionality Cookies - These cookies improve the functionality of the Platforms by storing user preferences. For example, they may remember your name and location if you provide this information and the types of content you are interested in.

• Performance Cookies - These cookies improve the performance of the Platforms. For example, they help pages load faster.

• Analytics Cookies - We may use third party analytics services such as Google Analytics and others. Your IP address and other information is collected through automated means to evaluate your use of the Platform, compile reports on Platform activity, identify user behavior patterns, and provide related services. For more information on how Google Analytics uses your information, please click here. In addition, authentication and tracking logs are used to compile user statistics.

• Targeting/Advertising Cookies - These cookies help us deliver relevant ads and implement frequency capping.

These types of cookies may also be placed on the Platform by our business partners or service providers.

If you register with us or continue to use the Platforms, you agree to our use of cookies. In some cases, when you arrive on the Platform, a pop-up message will appear asking for your consent to place advertising cookies on your device, in accordance with applicable law. To give your consent, please click on "OK" or following the directions provided. Once your consent has been given, this message may not appear when you return to the site unless you delete cookies through your browser settings or otherwise.

Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but if you prefer you can change your browser settings to prevent this, or you can opt-out as described below. If you disable cookies, you may not be able to take full advantage of the Platforms or certain Services or features.

If at any time you or another user of your device wish to withdraw your consent to cookies, you can accept or decline cookies by changing your browser settings. You can also visit www.allaboutcookies.org or www.youronlinechoices.eu if you are in Europe or www.aboutads.info/choices if you are in another country for a guide on how to disable cookies . You can opt out of Google Analytics here. In some cases, if you opt out, a new cookie (opt-out cookie) will be placed on your web browser. This tells the third-party provider to stop collecting data from your browser and prevents them from serving you advertising.

7. Disclosure of User Information

We may disclose user information to any member of the FootballCo Group if this is necessary for business administration purposes in accordance with applicable law. We may also allow other members of the FootballCo Group to contact users with relevant offers, competitions and the latest news (if Users have consented to this as required by applicable law).

We may also share User Information with select third parties, including:

• with business partners, suppliers and subcontractors in connection with the provision of services to our Users;• to advertisers and ad networks who need the data to select and serve relevant ads to the User;• to analytics and search engine providers who help us improve and optimise the Platforms and Services;• If we decide to sell the company that operates the Platforms or Services or it is integrated into another company, we may transfer User information to our advisors and any buyer advisors and to the new owners of the company;• if we are under a duty to disclose or share a User's personal information in order to comply with any legal obligation, or in order to enforce or apply our terms and conditions; and• to prevent fraud and money laundering, we may disclose User information and wagering and gaming history to third parties, including any relevant regulatory authority, gambling and sporting entity, financial institution and law enforcement agency or other entity engaged in the investigation of alleged crimes.

Where relevant, we share User and De-identified Information associated with a User's use of and interaction with the Platforms and or our Services with the partner on whose behalf we operate any particular Platform or Service for marketing and promotional purposes and or to promote their products and services to advertise services.

8. Content pass

We also offer you our Services for advertising and tracking-free access with contentpass. This is an offer of Content Pass GmbH, Wolfswerder 58, 14532 Kleinmachnow, Germany. When you take out the service, contentpass becomes your contractual partner.

In order to be able to display and thus offer you this service on our website, contentpass, on our behalf, processes your IP address at the beginning of your website visit. For the registration as well as the contract processing of contentpass and the associated data processing, contentpass is the controller. We are exclusively responsible for the processing of your IP address.

The basis for the data processing of the IP address, within the scope of our contract processing with contentpass, is our legitimate interest in offering you the opportunity to access our website free of advertising and tracking and your interest in using our website practically without advertising and tracking [Art. 6 para. 1 p. 1 lit. f) GDPR]. In addition, we hereby fulfil the legal obligation to obtain legally compliant consent to data processing requiring consent [Art. 6 para. 1 lit. c) GDPR].

Please click on the following links to learn more about data protection at contentpass, and the content pass privacy policy. To log in to your contentpass account click here, or to register for contentpass click here.

9. Third-party links

Our Platforms may include links to third-party websites, plug-ins and applications. Clicking on those links or enabling those connections may allow third parties to collect or share data about you. We do not control these third-party websites and are not responsible for their privacy statements. When you leave our Platforms, we encourage you to read the privacy notice of every website you visit or third-party mobile application you may use.

10. Marketing and Your right to opt-out

Users can tell us whether or not they wish to be contacted for certain marketing purposes and if so, how we can contact you.

Marketing communications may contain details about Services, features, news or feature articles, Platform, product or Services updates or any new content, data, promotions, competitions, offers, survey or feedback request and other information about promotions, competitions, offers and other promotional information and services of selected third parties.

For certain marketing communications, such as online banner, interstitial and other pop-up notifications and/or advertisements (which may be tailored based on your interests and/or preferences as set out above), we will take into account any information you provide via our consent management tools where relevant. Where we are able to rely on our legitimate interests to make available such marketing communications, we will do so in accordance with the information set out above or we will provide them in accordance with User preferences collected.

For certain marketing communications, Users can choose to opt-in to receive marketing communications via the following channels:

email marketing: when User opt-in to receive marketing communications by email, such as by subscribing to our newsletters, promotional email communications or particular features provided via the desktop websites, mobile websites and native mobile applications of our Platforms and Services;

push notifications: when Users have installed our applications on devices and have enabled push notifications in the device settings;

web push notifications: when a User has enabled web push notifications in on desktop websites and or mobile websites of our Platforms, and the User browser settings;

SMS marketing: when Users have opted-in to receive marketing communications by SMS;

call marketing: when Users have opted-in to receive marketing communications by telephone;

Users can opt-out from receiving marketing communications at any time or update their preferences as to which marketing communications are received by:

using an unsubscribe link in any of our marketing communications;

updating preferences when relevant within consent management tools provided on our Platforms or Services;

by emailing us at marketingoptout@footballco.com to opt-out of our marketing communications.

Users can opt-out of app push notifications from the app or the device settings and can opt out of web push notifications from the browser settings page.

If you would like us to stop sending you marketing communications, you can

11. Security

We understand that the security of User information is important to you. When handling User information, security is of the utmost importance and we strive to ensure that User information is protected by appropriate technical and organisational measures.

We use reasonable administrative, logical, and physical controls, including password protection, to protect your user information from loss, theft, and unauthorised access, use, or alteration. Unfortunately, the transmission of information over the Internet is not completely secure. Although we will do our best to protect your user information in accordance with applicable law, we cannot guarantee the security of User information.

12. International Data Transfer

The information we collect may be stored and processed in and transferred between the countries in which we operate so that we can use the information in accordance with this privacy policy.

Information you provide may be disclosed to our group companies, trading partners, suppliers or agents outside of your country as set out above. We will provide an adequate level of protection for personal data transferred outside of your country in accordance with applicable law. For example, if you are based in the EEA, Switzerland or the UK, we may enter into model clauses with the recipient. You can contact us to obtain a copy of the safeguards we put in place to protect your personal information in these circumstances.

In addition, personal data that you submit for publication on the Platforms will be published on the Internet and may be available worldwide via the Internet. We cannot prevent the use or misuse of such information by others.

13. How long do we keep data?

We only retain your information for as long as is necessary to provide the necessary Services to you, to carry out the processing set out in this Privacy Policy and in accordance with our obligations under applicable law including for the purpose of satisfying any legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. This means that we will generally not keep your personal data for longer than six years after your last interaction with us. In practice, the retention period is often even shorter. For example, we may retain your data for marketing purposes for a period of three years after the termination or expiry of our relationship or your last contact with us.

Where it is no longer necessary to process your Personal Data, we will delete it or anonymise it by removing all details that identify you in accordance with Data Protection Laws.

14. Your rights

Under certain circumstances, you have rights under Data Protection Laws in relation to your Personal Data, including the right to:

request access to your Personal Data;

request correction of your Personal Data;

request erasure of your Personal Data;

object to processing of your Personal Data;

request restriction of processing your Personal Data;

request transfer of your Personal Data;

withdraw consent;

object to processing of your Personal Data (where our lawful basis for processing your Personal Data is based on our Legitimate Interests); and

to complain to your local data protection authority or the Information Commissioner (in the UK) (see https://www.ico.org.uk and/or your local data protection authority)

If you wish to exercise any of your rights please use the contact information below.

15. Parents and Guardians

Our Platforms are not intended directly for children and should not be used by them unless supervised by a parent or legal guardian.

16. Contacts

Any questions, comments, requests regarding this Privacy Policy are welcome and should be directed to:

Football Co Media Limited175 High Holborn, 8th Floor, Unit 8.01, London, England, WC1V 7AA

FAO: Data Protection Officer

Or via Email: datarequests@footballco.com

17. Changes

We reserve the right to change the practices described in this Privacy Policy at any time by posting an updated Privacy Policy. Please check this Privacy Policy regularly. If we change this Privacy Policy, your continued use of the Platforms will mean that you accept the changes to the Privacy Policy. We will notify Users of any material changes to this Privacy Policy.

18. Language

This Privacy Notice is drafted in the English language. The English language version of this Privacy Notice prevail if there is a conflict with any translated version.

Version

This privacy statement was last updated in July 2025.