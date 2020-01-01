Timothy Otieno: Napsa Stars FC seal signing of Tusker FC striker

The Brewers have officially confirmed the exit of their striker to the Zambian top-flight ahead of the new season

National Pension Scheme Authority Stars Football Club (Napsa FC) have sealed the signing of striker Timothy Otieno.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday the Harambee Stars forward, who was in a fine form for the Brewers in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, scoring 14 goals to finish top of the goal scorer's chat, had travelled to Zambia to negotiate a transfer with the club.

Tusker have now confirmed the exit of the player on their social media pages by stating: “Timothy ‘Big Tim’ Otieno, our top striker has made a move to join Zambia's Napsa Stars FC on a two-year contract.

“We honour and appreciate you...best of luck.”

On Monday, Tusker coach Robert Matano admitted to Goal they were on the verge of losing their top scorer.

“It is true Otieno has left, he is in Zambia to negotiate a deal with a top tier team,” coach Matano confirmed to Goal.

“Yes, he is a good player whose quality is undoubted and as a team, we would have loved to keep him. However, some things are beyond our control and all we can do is wish him the best.”

The striker joined the 11-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions in 2018 from , a team he helped win the league title.

At Napsa, Otieno will now link up with another Kenyan, former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who signed for the club a season ago.

While in Zambia, Otieno will join a list of other Kenyan players who play in the league including Ian Otieno, Jesse Were and David Owino of Zesco United and Musa Mohammed, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakuva, both who helped Nkana FC to win the league title in the 2019-20 campaign.

The exit of Otieno now means Tusker have lost two players this transfer window, including goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, whose contract with the club expired and he opted against extending his stay. He revealed he is on his way to South African giants .

The 30-year-old disclosed that he is among the three goalkeepers on the Pirates radar after impressing in the preliminary round of selection.

Mvuyekure will be hoping to emulate Olivier Kwizera, who played for in the , between 2016 and 2019.