Timothy Otieno: Tusker FC striker in Zambia to negotiate move to Napsa FC

The Kenya striker finished the abandoned KPL season with 14 goals and he is keen to play abroad in the new campaign

FC are on the verge of losing striker Timothy Otieno, who is in Zambia to negotiate a deal with the National Pension Scheme Authority Stars Football Club (Napsa FC).

The international was in a fine form for the Brewers in the abandoned 2019/20 season, scoring 14 goals to finish top of the goal scorer's chat. It is for this reason the Zambian outfit have shown interest in him and are keen on securing his services ahead of the new season.

"It is true Otieno has left, he is in Zambia to negotiate a deal with a top tier team," Tusker FC coach Robert Matano confirmed to Goal.

"Yes, he is a good player whose quality is undoubted and as a team, we would have loved to keep him. However, some things are beyond our control and all we can do is wish him the best."

The striker joined the 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in 2018 from , a team he helped win the league title.

The Brewers hope they will have a say in the league race in the new campaign, but the veteran tactician says he cannot do anything since nothing has been made clear on when the season starts.

"We can not say the team is close to signing anyone, it will be a blatant lie," Matano revealed when asked about the plans in the current transfer window," he added.

"It is not clear when the league will start, and some decisions depend on that. All I can do is continue planning hoping more light will be shed on when everything starts again.

"However, as it is right now, I cannot say we have done anything, no we have not but we hope soon we will."

The Ruaraka side have lost goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, whose contract with the club expired and he opted against extending his stay. He revealed he is on his way to South African giants .

The 30-year-old disclosed that he is among the three goalkeepers on the Pirates radar after impressing in the preliminary round of selection.

Mvuyekure will be hoping to emulate Olivier Kwizera, who played for in the , between 2016 and 2019.

