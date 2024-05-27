Premier League 2024-25 start date, fixtures & teams

Everything you need to know, with the 2024-25 Premier League season coming up.

No sooner does a season end than Premier League fans begin impatiently wondering, 'When is the football back?'

The summer of 2024 will at least have the respite of Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 for starting soccer lovers, but, for many, nothing comes close to the Premier League and following the fortunes of their favourite club.

So, when does the Premier League return for the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When does the 2024-25 Premier League start?

The 2024-25 Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 17, 2024. It will run for nine months and conclude on May 25, 2025.

There will be no mid-season (winter) break in 2024-25, with the season starting a week later than the 2023-24 campaign, which kicked off on August 11.

The summer transfer window for this season will open on Friday, June 14, 2024, and it will close at 11 pm BST on Friday, August 30, 2024.

When are the Premier League 2024-25 fixtures released?

All Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 will be released on June 18, 2024 at 9 am BST.

Which teams are in the Premier League for 2024-25?

Team Last season finish Stadium Manchester City 1st Etihad Stadium Arsenal 2nd Emirates Stadium Liverpool 3rd Anfield Aston Villa 4th Villa Park Tottenham 5th Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Chelsea 6th Stamford Bridge Newcastle United 7th St James' Park Manchester United 8th Old Trafford West Ham 9th London Stadium Crystal Palace 10th Selhurst Park Brighton 11th Amex Stadium Bournemouth 12th Vitality Stadium Fulham 13th Craven Cottage Wolves 14th Molineux Everton 15th Goodison Park Brentford 16th Gtech Community Stadium Nottingham Forest 17th City Ground Leicester City 1st (Championship) King Power Stadium Ipswich Town 2nd (Championship) Portman Road Southampton Playoff winners (Championship) St Mary's

A total of 20 teams will compete in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Manchester City, who won the league for the fourth season in a row in 2023-24, are the defending champions.

The three promoted teams from the Championship are Leicester City, Ipswich Town and play-off winners Southampton, who replace relegated Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Which TV channels will show Premier League games in 2024-24?

United Kingdom

Broadcaster No. of games Sky Sports 128 TNT Sports 52 Amazon Prime Video 20

In the United Kingdom, you will need subscriptions to Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video if you wish to watch as many Premier League games as possible in 2024-25.

Sky Sports holds the broadcasting rights to the biggest number of games (128), followed by TNT Sports (52) and then Amazon Prime Video (20).

The BBC traditionally broadcasts highlights of all Premier League games on its iconic Match of the Day programme, which is usually aired on Saturday evenings.

United States

NBC Sports

Peacock

USA Network

NBC Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the Premier League in the United States, with games available to watch across its NBC, Peacock and USA Network channels.