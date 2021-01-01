Odhiambo: Kakamega Homeboyz to petition Fifa over Biashara United move – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss reveals to Goal they are not aware their assistant coach had moved to Tanzania to sign for another club

Kakamega Homeboyz have vowed to petition world governing body Fifa to take action against Tanzanian club Biashara United after they hired the services of coach Patrick Odhiambo without their consent.

The former Gor Mahia assistant coach was unveiled by the Mainland Premier League side on Tuesday as a replacement of another Kenyan coach Francis Baraza, who left the club a couple of weeks ago to join Kagera Sugar.

The decision by Odhiambo has irked Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, who has said they will do everything possible to have the contract with Biashara terminated since he still under contract with them.

“I was not aware Patrick [Odhiambo] had left my team to sign for another club in Tanzania, in fact, I just read the story on your website and it is very disappointing for the coach to do what he has done,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“Odhiambo is still contracted to Homeboyz, he signed a one-year deal in the middle of the ongoing FKF Premier League season and his contract with us is still valid so I don’t understand how he has managed to negotiate with Biashara whereas Homeboyz was not involved.

“We are talking to our lawyers to give us the way forward, we are planning to write to Football Kenya Federation and then Fifa because this is a serious matter, who gave him [Odhiambo] the go-ahead to sign for Biashara?

Shimanyula has further hit out at Odhiambo for leaving Homeboyz without even saying a word to the team, which helped when he had struggled without salary while at Gor Mahia.

“Sometimes I don’t understand people, Odhiambo came to Homeboyz openly crying we give him a job, he was crying that at Gor Mahia they had gone for several months without salary and he had a lot of bills to pay, I took him and gave him a contract to sign,” Shimanyula continued.

“But now, he has decided to walk away even without saying bye-bye, not even to the players or the technical bench he was working with, he never told anyone he was leaving, anyway we will follow up the matter, we will ask for Fifa guidance and all we want is the contract he signed to be terminated.”

Odhiambo has coached Sony Sugar before joining Gor Mahia as the assistant coach under Steven Polack.