Patrick Odhiambo: Biashara United settle for another Kenyan to replace Baraza

The main target for the team is to finish in the top four in the ongoing campaign, and they have brought in a new coach with that in mind

Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Biashara United have appointed Patrick Odhiambo as their head coach to replace fellow Kenyan Francis Baraza.

The top-tier has been without a coach since Baraza left for Kagera Sugar a couple of weeks ago.

The Mara-based charges opted to go for the tactician, who was serving under Nicholas Muyoti at the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz, to maintain the tactical consistency initiated by his predecessor.

The two had worked together while at Sony Sugar and chances are high he might have been recommended by Baraza.

"I am happy to have received the opportunity to work with Biashara," Odhiambo said during his unveiling.

"It is a challenge that I have accepted and I am ready to help the team achieve the set objectives. I thank the management for trusting me with the job; it shows they know what I am capable of achieving."

Odhiambo has coached Sony Sugar before joining Gor Mahia as the assistant coach under Steven Polack.

He then left at the beginning of the season for Homeboyz in the same capacity.

Biashara chairman Selemani Mataso exuded confidence the Caf B license holder will help the team finish in the top four positions.

"We had about 60 coaches who had sent applications for this job but [Odhiambo]'s CV was impressive," the official stated.

"The board felt he is best suited to succeed Baraza who had done a wonderful job before getting another challenge. We have set a target of finishing in the top four by the end of the season, and we are confident Odhiambo will help us achieve it.

"We wanted consistency in tactical approach and youth development in the team and Odhiambo can deliver that. As the management, we are going to accord him all the support he needs to help the club develop."

Biashara are currently placed fourth on the table with 44 points from the 28 matches they have played. They have 12 wins, eight draws, and as many losses. The team has further scored 24 goals and conceded 23.

They are also in the quarter-finals of the Tanzania Cup.