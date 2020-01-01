FKF PL 2020-21 season: When will season kick off, fixtures be confirmed?

Goal gives you the fixtures for the upcoming season after FKF set a tentative date to resume football after seven months out

The Football Federation (FKF) have set November 20, 2020, as the tentative date to kick off the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

According to a statement obtained by Goal on Tuesday, the governing council which met on Friday, decided to commence the league which was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and that the fixtures will be released on Wednesday.

“A general governing meeting of the Kenyan top tier league - FKF Premier league – was held on October 9, 2020, to deliberate on a safe return to football and the resumption of the league,” read the statement obtained by Goal.

“This was informed by the need to ensure completion of the 2020-21 league season in good time and in line with the global football calendar.

“The progress of the pre-season training sessions by the league clubs that is currently ongoing and with the successful international friendly between Kenya and Zambia while observing the Ministry of Health protocols has laid the positive ground for the safe resumption of the league."

The statement continued: “The general council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all those involved.”

When will the fixtures be released?

The governing council proposed that a draft fixture list for the new season will be confirmed on Wednesday.

“The general council wishes to see the commencement of the 2020-21 season with a league kick-off match on Friday, November 20, 2020, because beyond that date it will be impossible to commence and complete the league, in this effect the Premier League will release the draft 2020-21 fixtures on October 14, 2020, in order to enable the clubs to plan for the season ahead.”

To get all the fixtures, check the following link.

How many teams are taking part?

A total of 18 teams will take part in the FKF Premier League with the FKF still waiting to promote two teams to fill the void left by and Sugar, who were relegated at the end of last season.

Kisumu All-Stars, who finished in position 16 in the top-flight, will square it out with Vihia United, who finished third in the NSL, to decide which team gets promoted to the league.

The play-off between the two sides was scheduled for October 7 but it was postponed to allow the federation to negotiate with the government over football's return in the country.

“We have postponed the play-off until further notice so we can continue to engage the government to allow the return of football in the country,” read the statement from FKF obtained by Goal.

From the NSL, Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were both promoted to the top-flight while were declared the champions for the 2019-20 campaign for the fourth season in a row.