FKF Premier League kick-off date set, fixtures out on Wednesday

The league organisers have revealed the date to kick off the season and also confirmed the fixtures will be out on Wednesday

The Football Federation (FKF) governing council has confirmed the upcoming 2020-21 season will kick off in November.

According to a statement obtained by Goal, the governing council which met on Friday, October 9, 2020, has decided to commence the league which was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic and that the fixtures will be released on Wednesday.

“A general governing meeting of the Kenyan top tier league - FKF Premier league – was held on October 9, 2020, to deliberate on a safe return to football and the resumption of the league,” read the statement obtained by Goal.

“This was informed by the need to ensure completion of the 2020-21 league season in good time and in line with the global football calendar.

“The progress of the pre-season training sessions by the league clubs that is currently ongoing and with the successful international friendly between Kenya and Zambia while observing the Ministry of Health protocols has laid the positive ground for the safe resumption of the league.

The statement continued: “The general council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all those involved.

“The general council wishes to see the commencement of the 2020-21 season with a league kick-off match on Friday, November 20, 2020, because beyond that date it will be impossible to commence and complete the league, in this effect the Premier League will release the draft 2020-21 fixtures on October 1, 2020in order to enable the clubs plan for the season ahead.”

The Kenyan league was ended prematurely in mid-March after the country registered its first case of the coronavirus, and the FKF moved to declare as champions and also promoted Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

Already teams have started training anticipating for the government to lift the ban on football and social gatherings, which was effected last month until further notice.

Gor Mahia were the first team to resume training as they will also take part in the Caf after being declared champions for the fourth season in a row.