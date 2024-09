Wrexham get there in the end! Red Dragons made to work for narrow win over Crawley as Elliot Lee and Max Cleworth hit the net while Paul Mullin toils on starting XI return Wrexham League One Wrexham vs Crawley Crawley

Wrexham were made to work for their 2-1 win over Crawley Town, as they were largely outplayed, but found a way to take all three points.