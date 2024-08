'We don't need new players' - Hat-trick hero Raphinha issues defiant message as perfect Barcelona cruise to huge victory after missing out on Nico Williams signing Barcelona Raphinha LaLiga Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Real Valladolid

Raphinha has sent a defiant message that Barcelona do not need any additions to their squad after scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 thumping of Valladolid.