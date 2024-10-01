Next Man Utd manager: Gareth Southgate, Simone Inzaghi, Zinedine Zidane & the best Erik ten Hag replacements - ranked

With the Dutchman under intense pressure yet again after another demoralising defeat, GOAL assesses his possible successors...

Here we go again! After yet another dismal defeat for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag's position as manager is once again coming under intense scrutiny. There were mitigating circumstances surrounding Sunday's 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford, at least in the sense that Bruno Fernandes' harsh red card killed off any chance the hosts had of turning the game around.

However, United had been dreadful even before their captain's dismissal and there's simply no getting away from the fact that the supporters have had to endure far too many abject defeats on Ten Hag's watch - even if he has managed to win two cups since taking over in 2022.

Indeed, the bottom line is that after last season's historically bad eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, United are once again struggling, having picked up just seven points from their first six games of the current campaign.

As a result, speculation is rife that Ten Hag has just two games - against Porto and Aston Villa this week - to save his job. If he does get sacked, though, who could replace him? GOAL breaks down all the managers currently being linked with the Old Trafford hotseat...