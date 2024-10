'Huge motivation' - Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals playing against 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo fuelled his exploits at Euro 2024 as Georgia pulled off incredible Portugal upset K. Kvaratskhelia C. Ronaldo Georgia SSC Napoli Portugal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed his match-winning exploits for Georgia against Portugal at Euro 2024 were sparked by Cristiano Ronaldo.