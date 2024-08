This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Landon Donovan joins NWSL's San Diego Wave as interim head coach Women's football NWSL San Diego Wave FC San Diego Loyal SC Naomi Girma Jaedyn Shaw Donovan, one of the best USMNT players of all-time, joins the NWSL club as coach. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Donovan set to coach Wave for rest of the season.

Donovan has previous soccer ties in SD.

Wave currently out of playoff picture. Article continues below