Edinson Cavani has left former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo off a list of “geniuses” that includes Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Uruguayan played alongside Portuguese

Considers other to boast God-given talent

Still going strong himself at Boca Juniors Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below