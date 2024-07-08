No Pedri, no problem: Why Dani Olmo Can Lead Spain To the Final

Spain will be without three key players Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand & Pedri against France, but Luis de la Fuente’s talisman is poised to deliver.

As Spain prepare to face France in the semi-final, all eyes are on Dani Olmo, whose exceptional performances have made him indispensable for La Roja.

The absence of key players such as Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, both suspended, as well as Pedri presents a significant challenge for Luis de la Fuente.

Pedri's injury in the last game has left a gap that Olmo is more than capable of filling. The RB Leipzig midfielder has been a game-changer, particularly noted for his impact against Germany where he played a crucial role in their extra-time victory.

With Spain aiming to avenge their 2021 UEFA Nations League final loss and reach their first final since 2012, Olmo's influence cannot be overstated.

More than a super-sub

Spain have been in scintillating form, winning all five of their matches, while showcasing their offensive prowess with 11 goals and their solidity by conceding only twice. Their collective effort has seen them top the charts in total attempts and balls recovered, indicating their dominance on both ends of the pitch.

With Pedri out, Dani Olmo's creativity and vision are vital for Spain's midfield dynamism. His Bundesliga experience has honed his skills, making him an ideal candidate to step up in high-pressure situations.

Olmo's performance in the quarter-final against Germany was nothing short of spectacular. Entering the match early due to Pedri's injury, Olmo seized the opportunity to shine on the big stage. His impact was immediate and profound, scoring Spain's opening goal and providing a decisive assist in extra time. This performance cemented his place as one of the tournament's standout players and earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

His five-goal involvement as a substitute in EURO final tournaments (two goals, three assists) showcases his knack for influencing big games, a trait that might prove crucial against France. Olmo's ability to come off the bench and make a significant impact highlights his versatility and readiness for any challenge.

Adding to the anticipation, the semi-final will be played at Munich’s Allianz Arena, where Olmo delivered a phenomenal performance just 11 months ago, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup. Spain fans are hopeful for a repeat of such brilliance on Tuesday.

Physical issues are behind

Dani Olmo’s season began with significant challenges as the RB Leipzig midfielder suffered two serious injuries in September 2023, sidelining him for nearly three months and causing him to miss 27 games for both his club and the national team. Despite these setbacks, Olmo has managed to play 25 times for his German club, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Luis de la Fuente has maintained faith in Olmo throughout this period, recognizing his value and potential impact. In fact, from his days playing in Croatia to the current campaign, Olmo has been one of De la Fuente’s most trusted players, consistently demonstrating his importance to the team. His performances in the European Championship have been particularly noteworthy. With two goals and four assists, Olmo has been directly involved in more goals during the knockout stages than any other Spanish player, underscoring his crucial role in the squad.

Spain's semi-final against France will test their resilience and tactical acumen. The absence of key players such as Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, and Pedri will undoubtedly be felt. However, Olmo's presence offers stability and creativity in the midfield. His ability to read the game, find spaces, and deliver precise passes makes him a formidable opponent for any defence. Olmo’s performance could be the key to unlocking France's backline and securing a spot in the final.