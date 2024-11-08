Muranga Seal vs Kakamega Homeboyz: Seal to pile more misery on Kakamega Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz will be tasked against Muranga Seal in the FKF Premier League clash at Sportspesa Arena this weekend.

+

Best Bets for Muranga Seal vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Muranga Seal to get back to winning ways against Kakamega Homeboyz @TBA at 1xBet .

Less than three goals to be produced in the match between Muranga Seal and Kakamega Homeboyz, Under 2.5 goals @TBA odds at 1xBet.

We are tipping Muranga Seal to secure a 2-0 victory over visiting Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday evening.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Muranga Seal shocked many over the weekend as they rallied from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against Gor Mahia. Since their 3-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks, Muranga Seal collected themselves and now are unbeaten in four consecutive matches, a single win and three draws in the process.

Ahead of their weekend clash, Seal is tenth on the log with nine points, eight behind leaders KCB.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz has struggled this season and remains in the relegation zone with 5 points, two above bottom-rooted Shabana FC. So far, they’ve picked only a single victory which came against Nairobi City Stars, claiming a 2-0 win. Homeboyz has lost four matches so far while forcing two draws.

In their most recent match, Kakamega Homeboyz were beaten 2-0 by struggling Sofapaka who moved ninth on the log.

Muranga Seal to pile more misery on Kakamega Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz has been in a bad run this campaign, picking only a single victory against Nairobi City Stars. Last season, these two teams met twice with Muranga Seal beating Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 before losing the reverse fixture with the same scoreline.

Kakamega Homeboyz are far from their impressive form of last season, while Muranga Seal have shown promising displays. We're backing Muranga Seal to get back to winning ways against Homeboyz on Sunday.

Muranga Seal vs Kakamega Homeboyz Bet 1, Muranga Seal to win @1.67 odds on 1xBet.

Muranga Seal to keep a clean sheet against Kakamega Homeboyz

In the attack, Kakamega Homeboyz haven’t been that good as they’ve managed to score only four goals in their last four matches. Their most recent, they were beaten 2-0 by Sofapaka, a team that hasn’t been doing well this season.

Muranga Seal have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches, and they look poised to add another. We're backing them to keep a clean sheet when they face Kakamega Homeboyz.

Muranga Seal vs Kakamega Homeboyz, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Muranga Seal vs Kakamega Homeboyz to produce at least 2

Kakamega Homeboyz has conceded the most goals in the FKF Premier League this season, allowing 12 in their first seven matches. In their last three outings, they've conceded six goals, averaging two per game.

Muranga Seal is likely to find the net at least twice on Sunday, making the Over 1.5 market a viable bet.