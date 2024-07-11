Morata’s Injury Leaves Uncertainty For Bettors

Alvaro Morata suffered a collision with a security guard after Spain’s semi-final win. Read here for how injury impacts the betting markets.

Market Odds England to lift the trophy 2.20 Under 2.5 total goals 1.50 Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime 4.50

Odds courtesy of 22bet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Spain’s chances of winning Euro 2024 took a hit after the final whistle of their semi-final win. Alvaro Morata, La Roja’s captain and striker, was wiped out when a security guard slipped trying to capture a pitch invader.

His knee appeared to buckle, and he limped away from the incident clearly in pain. Morata seems confident he will be fit for Sunday’s final against England, but this unexpected injury scare is something bettors should take into account.

Spanish Gameplan Could Be Forced To Change

Although Morata has not scored since the tournament’s opening match, he has remained integral to Spain’s run to the final. Working tirelessly in and out of possession, the former Chelsea striker has occupied defenders, creating space for Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz from midfield.

The play of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams has rightly grabbed the headlines for Spain. Morata has excelled at bringing the two wingers into play, and consistently represents a target in the box when they get to the byline.

While Morata joked about the incident after the match and Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente was optimistic he would be available, there is inevitably some concern about his fitness after such a hefty collision. If he is unavailable, Spain’s attack will be markedly different.

Morata leads the Spanish press, as reflected in his 0.71 tackles in the attacking third per 90. Among the players who have played more than 270 minutes at Euros 2024, only four have made more attacking third tackles. His link-up play will be sorely missed, too. Only six strikers with more than two appearances average more passes per match than Morata.

Spain’s Lacking Alternatives Work In England’s Favour

De la Fuente has favoured Mikel Oyarzabal off the bench, repeatedly bringing the Real Sociedad forward on when Morata tires in the second half. Oyarzabal would be the obvious replacement if Morata is not fit to start, or if Tuesday’s security guard wipeout means he needs to be replaced earlier than usual.

Joselu and Ayoze Perez are both in the squad. The former has just 13 international caps. The latter has made two appearances. Neither are close to Morata’s calibre – it’s clear de la Fuente prefers Oyarzabal as Morata’s deputy.

Oyarzabal has 11 international goals to his name, and could be worth backing at 4.50 to score anytime. He is not as natural a goal scorer as Morata, though, and Spain’s attack would be markedly less intimidating for England if their captain is not fully fit.

England deserve to be the underdogs against a Spain team that has impressed throughout this tournament, but the unusual incident after La Roja’s semi-final win could play into the Three Lions’ hands.

Gareth Southgate’s team are 2.20 to lift the trophy at Betway – we like the value there with just how much Morata does for this team. Any residual effects from the security guard’s unfortunate slide tackle could tip the balance in England’s favour on Sunday night.