La Liga Predictions matchday 4

The La Liga action comes thick and fast with several of the teams in action midweek.

+

Our today's predictions for La Liga

(31/08/2024) - Barcelona vs Valladolid: Barcelona to win @ 1.25 on 1xBet , indicating a 82% chance of the home side emerging victorious.

(31/08/2024) - Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win @ 2.51 on 1xBet , indicating a 41% chance of Simeone’s side getting back to winning ways.

(31/08/2024) - Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano: Rayo Vallecano to win @ 2.83 on 1xBet , indicating a 37% chance of an away win.

(31/08/2024) - Valencia vs Villarreal: Villarreal to win @ 2.39 on 1xBet , indicating a 42% chance of Marcelino’s team grabbing three points.

(01/09/2024) - Getafe vs Real Sociedad: Draw @ 2.83 on 1xBet, indicating a 36% chance of the match ending all square.

Hansi FLick Has Winning Formula: Barcelona vs Valladolid

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off : 16:00

Hansi Flick’s team to win @ 1.25 on 1xBet correct as of 29/08/24

We have picked out five bets on the 1x2 market courtesy of our football predictions expert ahead of matchday 4.

Barcelona continued their winning start to the season by beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 midweek. The Blaugrana have won all three league matches under Hansi Flick, but they are expected to record a more emphatic victory when they take on Valladolid. Barca have won seven of their last eight matches against this opponent.

Pailo Pezzolano’s earned promotion to La Liga by finishing 2nd in the Segunda Division last season. They have earned four points from their opening three matches, a tally they will be delighted with, but the team suffered at the hands of Real Madrid last weekend as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

Atleti Striker Set to Make Amends: Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off : 18:00

Atletico Madrid to win @ 2.51 on 1xBet correct as of 29/08/24

Athletic Bilbao picked up their first win of the season against Valencia in their last match. They were able to shake Valencia’s attack and limit their creativity, but doing so on Saturday will likely be a more difficult task.

Atletico Madrid were unable to find an opening in their midweek clash with Espanyol. They created big chances, but both Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth were wasteful in front of goal. The clubs spent big in the summer transfer window, but it may take some time for this new-look Atleti to strut their best stuff. However, they have played some tricky fixtures so far and were impressive as they beat Girona 3-0 last weekend. Diego Simeone’s side beat Athletic Club 3-1 when the teams squared off back in April.

Espanyol’s Dismal Record against Vallecano: Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off : 18:15

Another win over Espanyol for Rayo Vallecano @ 2.83 on 1xBet correct as of 29/08/24

Survival is the aim for an Espanyol side that returned to the top flight via the playoffs. Their midweek trip to the Wanda Metropolitano saw them pick up their first point of the season, but they certainly rode their luck. Manolo Gonzalez’s side were under the cosh for the 90 minutes and their record against this weekend’s opponents doesn’t make for good reading.

It took a late goal from Dani Olmo for Barcelona to snatch the win against Rayo Vallecano midweek. They now face Espanyol, Barca’s Catalan neighbours, and a side they have beaten in six of the last seven head-to-heads. Vallecano have conceded an average of just 0.57 goals per game in those meetings.

Villarreal’s Menacing Attack Gives Them an Advantage: Valencia vs Villarreal

Date: 31/08/2024

Kick-off : 20:30

Villarreal to make it three wins in a row @ 2.39 on 1xBet correct as of 29/08/24

Valencia have made a disastrous start to the season. They’ve lost all three of their matches so far and there are fears they could be slugging it out near the bottom of La Liga as they were in the 2022/23 season. Ruben Baraja’s side offered very little going forward as they were beaten 1-0 by Bilbao midweek. They finished the game with an xG of 0.08.

In contrast, Villarreal were menacing as they scored a winning goal in the 10th minute of injury time to sink Celta Vigo. Marcelino’s side are the highest-scoring team in the division thus far, netting an average of 2.67 goals per game. Their deadly attacking should be enough to get them past Valencia.

Nothing to Split These Teams: Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Date: 01/09/2024

Kick-off : 18:15

All square at the Estadio Coliseum @ 2.83 on 1xBet correct as of 29/08/24

Getafe are the underdogs here, but they have had longer to prepare thanks to their trip to Real Betis being postponed due to the home side's involvement in Europe. Jose Bordelais’ side have started the season with two draws and another seems like a solid bet here.

Real Sociedad have made an indifferent start to the season, winning just one of their three matches. Both of their clashes in front of their own fans have ended in 2-1 defeats. When Sociedad last went head-to-head with Getafe back in April, the game finished 1-1. La Real have only won one of their last eight matches at this ground.

Conclusion

Barcelona are aiming to maintain their 100% record and put the pressure on their title rivals. Atletico Madrid are unbeaten, but have ground to make up on the Blaugrana. Elsewhere on Saturday, away wins for Ray Vallecano and Villarreal could pile on the misery for Espanyol and Valencia respectively. Getafe have drawn both of their games thus far and we could see another here. Please remember to bet responsibly when following all of this weekend’s action in La Liga.