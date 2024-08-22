Matchday 2 in the La Liga season throws up plenty of intriguing fixtures. We’ve got five bets on 1x2 market as we prepare for another busy weekend.

Our predictions for La Liga matchday 2

(23/08/2024) - Celta Vigo vs Valencia: Celta Vigo to win @ 2.26 on 1xBet , indicating a 45% chance of Celta Vigo winning two in a row.

(23/08/2024) - Sevilla vs Villarreal: draw @ 3.67 on 1xBet , indicating a 29% chance of both teams earning a point.

(24/08/2024) - Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Barcelona to win @ 1.63 on 1xBet , indicating a 60% chance for Hansi Flick to oversee another victory.

(24/08/2024) - Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Rayo Vallecano to win @ 3.28 on 1xBet , indicating a 31% chance for an away win.

(25/08/2024) - Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.67 on 1xBet, indicating a 60% chance for Simeone’s team to take all three points.

Another Home Win for Celta: Celta Vigo vs Valencia

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off : 20:30

Celta Vigo to win @2.26 on 1xBet correct as of 22/08/24

Celta Vigo got the better of Alaves in their last match. Iago Aspas scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute to send the home fans into raptures. The team return to the Estadio de Balaidos this weekend, hoping it gives them the edge. Since Claudio Giraldez took charge, Celta Vigo are yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Valencia had a miserable record on the road last season. They managed just five wins and scored an average of 1.05 goals per game.

Honours Even in Andalusia: Sevilla vs Villarreal

ate: 23/08/2024

Kick-off: 20:30

Draw at @3.67 on 1xBet correct as of 22/08/24

Sevilla could only manage a draw away against Las Palmas last weekend. Garcia Pimienta’s side just edged the game in terms of quality of chances, but a draw was a fair result in the end. They face another tough test in their second game of the La Liga season when they host Villarreal. Three of the last five head-to-heads between these sides have ended in a draw.

It was also all square in Villarreal’s first game of the season. They drew 2-2 with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The Yellow Submarine were able to restrict their opponents to very few chances in the second half. With Villarreal finding defensive solidity, a draw could be on the cards here.

Bilbao’s Woeful Run at the Camp Nou: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off: 18:00

The home side to win @1.63 on 1xBet correct as of 22/08/24

Barcelona overcame Valencia on the road last weekend to start off the Hansi Flick era with a win. Robert Lewandowski netted twice and there are signs that he may rediscover his best form under his old Bayern boss. Barca won 15 of their 19 home matches this season and will need an even stronger record in front of their own fans if they are to be crowned champions.

Athletic Bilbao have lost on the last four occasions they have faced Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have won 10 of the last 11 meetings at this ground. Over that period, the Basque side scored an average of just 0.26 goals per game and conceded 2.73.

Getafe’s Small Squad is an Issue: Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off : 20:30

Vallecano to win again @3.28 on 1xBet correct as of 22/08/24

Getafe have very few players available for selection, so the draw with Athletic Bilbao was a welcome surprise. However, the team lacked creativity and had to rely on the physicality of Christantus Uche to get the only goal.

Rayo Vallecano were impressive as they drew 1-1 away against Real Sociedad. They saw very little of the ball, but were able to match their opponents in terms of chances created. Inigo Perez will relish the chance to see his team have more possession and aim to secure another win over Getafe. Vallecano won 2-0 at this ground back in January.

Atleti Have the Firepower to Win: Atletico Madrid vs Girona

Date: 25/08/2024

Kick-off : 20:30

Simeone’s men to grab first win @1.67 on 1xBet correct as of 22/08/24

Atletico Madrid have spent big on some talented players this summer, but they could only manage a point against Villarreal. Alexander Sorloth grabbed a goal on his competitive debut, while Julian Alvarez came off the bench to play the last 15 minutes. Both should start here and that should be enough for them to get past a tough opponent. Atleti won 16 of their 19 league matches at the Metropolitana last season.

Girona were the surprise package of last season as they finished 3rd in La Liga. However, the pre-season didn’t go to plan. The team won just one of their seven friendly matches. Although they earned a hard-fought draw at Betis last weekend, we expect them to come short here.

Conclusion

Barcelona are aiming for another win as they seek to maintain their early advantage over the Madrid clubs. Atletico Madrid have a difficult test of their own as they take on Girona. Elsewhere, Celta Vigo hope to continue their fast start and avoid a similar panic to last season. Remember to gamble responsibly when betting on La Liga this weekend.