Kenya vs Ivory Coast Predictions: Ivory Coast To Win, Both Teams to Score

Our football betting expert brings you their Kenya vs Ivory Coast predictions for the World Cup qualifier that takes place on Tuesday at 3 pm.

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Kenya vs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast to win with odds of 1.33 on MozzartBet , equating to a 75% chance for the Elephants to win.

, equating to a 75% chance for the Elephants to win. Both teams to score with odds of 2.40 on MozzartBet

Over 1.5 goals in the second half with odds of 2.20 on MozzartBet, indicating a 45% chance for there to be at least two goals in the second half.

Ivory Coast should be expected to beat Kenya 3-1.

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Bet 1: Ivory Coast to win with odds of 1.33 on MozzartBet

It’s hard to look past the visitors in this match. Despite seeing very little of the ball, they were dangerous in the 1-0 win over Gabon last week. Fae’s incisive attack should have some joy against a less fancied Kenyan side. Amazingly, there is no head-to-head data to dig into as this is the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Kenya have already succumbed to defeat against Gabon in Group A, a side that were beaten by the Ivory Coast last week. That win helped Emerse Fae maintain his unbeaten record as the manager.

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Bet 2: Both teams to score with odds of 2.40 on MozzartBet

Since Emerse Fae took charge of the Elephants midway through the African Cup of Nations, their matches have seen an average of 2.33 goals per game. They have conceded an average of 0.83 goals in those six matches, with only one of them on the road. The Ivory Coast beat Uruguay 2-1 in that fixture.

Kenya have scored eight goals across their three matches this calendar year. Two of those were non-competitive fixtures, but the teams have managed to score in their three qualifiers so far. Therefore, we are backing the underdogs to make their mark by getting on the scoresheet.

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Bet 3: Over 1.5 goals in the second half with odds of 2.20 on MozzartBet

The second halves of matches have seen 1.25 more goals than the first in the CAF World Cup qualifiers thus far. We can get odds of 3.00 for there to be at least two goals in the second half. While there are generally fewer goals in these matches in comparison to the European qualifiers, the price still appeals.

Ivory Coast’s last match was the first of Fae’s tenure that didn’t see a goal after the break. In his six matches in charge, the second half has seen an average of 1.5 goals and this bet has landed in four of those.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Kenya come into this match five points behind Ivory Coast, who are the leaders of Group F in CAF World Cup Qualifying.

The home side are two points behind Gabon, who occupy second place in the group coming into this round of fixtures. Although they were beaten by their qualification rivals back in November, an unlikely win on Tuesday could revive their hopes.

Kenya’s last game was a 1-1 draw on home turf against Burundi. That stopped a three-match winning run, but two of those wins were in friendly matches. Engin Firat’s side showed dominance, but were unable to secure the three points they deserved.

Things have turned around very quickly for the Ivory Coast. They were staring down the barrel of an embarrassing group stage elimination at this year’s African Cup of Nations. A 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea led to Jean-Louis Gasset’s resignation mid-tournament. However, thanks to their results in other matches, they advanced to the knockout stages and miraculously went on to win the tournament.

Emerse Fae, the manager who took over and led the team to glory, is yet to taste defeat. Ivory Coast have won all three of their World Cup qualifiers so far and will fancy their chances against Kenya.

Probable Lineups for Kenya vs Ivory Coast

Matasi; Omar, Anyembe, Omurwa, Onyango; Akumu, Odada; Ouma, Muguna, Abuya; Olunga

The probable lineup for Ivory Coast

Fofana; Ndicka, Agbadou, Kossounou; Singo, Fofana, Seri, Kessie, Konan; Diakite, Haller, Adingra