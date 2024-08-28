Juventus have made a promising start to life under Thiago Motta.

The manager did remarkably well with Bologna last season, guiding them to Champions League qualification. Motta has now arrived at Serie A’s most successful club and they are the only team to boast a 100% record after two matches.

Motta’s adventurous and possession-based approach to the game is a far cry from what Juventus served up under Allegri last season. The board have invested heavily in several key areas of the pitch and there is a growing feeling they could get their hands on the Scudetto for the first time since 2020.

Juventus have started the season with two consecutive 3-0 victories, highlighting their strong form. Thiago Motta's dynamic and adventurous style of football is already making a significant impact on the team. Juventus' rivals are struggling with form and consistency, giving Juve an early advantage in the Serie A title race.

Motta Can Guide Juve to Glory

Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t a popular figure in Turin when he departed Juventus. His antics in the Coppa Italia final gave the board the excuse they needed to dismiss the manager whose tactics had become tiresome. The Old Lady averaged just 48% possession in Serie A last season and adopted a defensive approach.

Thiago Motta’s style couldn’t be more different and it has been a breath of fresh air for Juventus. Bologna caught the eye under Motta last season. They had the second-most possessions in the league with an average of 58.3%. Their fluid movements and quick passing made them a formidable foe.

Despite Motta having very little time to implement his football at Juventus, the team have been excellent thus far. They beat Como 3-0 in their first game and Michele Di Gregorio didn’t have a single save to make in the Juve goal. They then went on to beat Verona 3-0. Paolo Zanetti’s side had beaten Napoli 3-0 in their opening game, so the emphatic win was somewhat of a statement.

Juventus have kept an average of 59% possession in their opening two matches. They are the only team in Serie A who are yet to concede a goal. The Old Lady also boast the lowest xGA with an average of 0.34 per game.

Rivals Ready to Vacate the Throne?

Like Juventus, AC Milan also opted to change their manager in the summer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned to the Rossoneri in an advisory role, wants the club to play possession-based, attacking football and they opted to hire Paulo Fonseca. However, Milan are still awaiting their first win of the season after succumbing to a shock defeat at Parma after drawing at home with Torino.

Napoli also seem to face a challenging journey to return to the top. Antonio Conte was left incensed with his team’s second-half performance in their 3-0 loss against Verona on the opening weekend of the season. Conte is a passionate manager, and the volatile situation at Napoli appears to be a crisis in the making, despite the progress they demonstrated against Bologna.

Inter won the title with ease last season. They finished 19 points ahead of 2nd, but their 2-2 draw with Genoa in their first game has offered Juve hope that the Old Lady may be ready to retake the throne in Italy.

Serie A Outright Market Juventus Odds Winner 3.50

