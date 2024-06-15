Hungary vs Switzerland Predictions: Low-Scoring Affair Predicted

We preview Hungary and Switzerland’s Euro 2024 Group A meeting in Cologne. Read below for our Hungary vs Switzerland predictions.

+

Hungary vs Switzerland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Hungary vs Switzerland

Match to be drawn with odds of 3.40 on MozzartBet, giving a 29.4% implied probability.

Under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.81 on MozzartBet

Hungary – draw no bet with odds of 2.41 on MozzartBet, giving a 41.5% implied probability.

A low-scoring match is expected in Cologne on Saturday – we predict a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Hungary and Switzerland face off in Cologne on Saturday afternoon in the first round of Euro 2024 Group A fixtures.

After an impressive qualifying campaign, Hungary have been widely considered as dark horses. Defeat to the Republic of Ireland in a warm-up match is the only blemish on their record over the last 12 months, and this is the third straight European Championship they have qualified for after a group-stage exit in 2021.

Switzerland weren’t at their best in qualifying, finishing five points ahead of Romania and just ahead of Israel. Their squad has a mix of experience and young talent, though, and they have reached the knockout rounds of the last five major tournaments, including the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The stakes are high for this game, with Hungary facing Germany on matchday two and Switzerland taking on the hosts on matchday three.

Probable Lineups for Hungary vs Switzerland

Hungary probable XI:

Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Switzerland probable XI:

Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas.

Cagey Clash in Cologne

Hungary drew three of their eight qualifying matches. Since June last year, they have drawn four of their 12 matches overall. Switzerland have been draw specialists, drawing seven of their last 11 matches.

Neither team will be willing to take too many risks here. Defeat leaves them in a very difficult position going into matches with Germany and Scotland. A draw is not a bad result for either team, particularly if they are confident they can get the better of Scotland.

Draws have been common for these two teams in the Euros action, too. Switzerland have had six draws over the last two tournaments, while Hungary have drawn four of their last seven in this competition.

Hungary vs Switzerland tip 1: Match to be drawn with odds of 3.40 on MozzartBet

Take the Under

With both teams prioritising solidity, a low-scoring match is expected here. They will both be playing a back three, which could lead to congestion in the middle of the pitch with the wider players in the two front threes dropping into the middle third.

Six of Switzerland’s last seven matches have seen under 2.5 total goals. As much talent as they have in the final third, they lack proven international goal scorers.

Hungary have played some open matches over the last couple of years, but the pressure of tournament football can drastically change a team’s approach.

Hungary vs Switzerland tip 2: Under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.81 on MozzartBet

Magyars Fancied to Avoid Defeat

Since March 24, 2022, only Italy and Ireland have managed to beat Hungary. Although Ireland’s win was in a warm-up match for this tournament, Hungary beat England, Germany, Serbia, and Turkey over that period.

This Hungarian run has not been a case of beating up on inferior opponents. There are meaningful signs of progress, including a stellar Nations League campaign and an unbeaten showing in qualifying for this tournament.

The bookies might lean towards Switzerland for this match, but that only gives us better value taking Hungary in the draw no bet market. We still think a draw is the most likely outcome, but this is a good way to cover against the spoils being shared.

The upside of a 2.25 wager is certainly appealing – we think a Hungary defeat is pretty unlikely.