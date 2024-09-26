How To Bet on Serie A Leaders Torino

From the outset of the 2023/2024 season, Torino have established themselves as one of the most captivating and effective teams in Serie A.

From the outset of the 2023/2024 season, Torino have established themselves as one of the most captivating and effective teams in Serie A.

Under the new stewardship of the head coach Paolo Vanoli and some strategic moves in the transfer market, the Granata have found themselves at the top of the league table after five matchdays.

Torino are still unbeaten in the league and have three more points compared to last season.

Although Toro have scored only two more goals than a year ago, their approach to games seems to have drastically changed. Before their crucial match against Lazio, to whom Torino also lost on matchday six last season, we’re analysing the best betting strategies for the Serie A leaders.

Four of Torino's six games in all competitions this season have produced three goals or more. Last season, Torino, alongside Empoli, were the teams whose matches produced the fewest Over 2.5 Goals (12 in total, five of which were at home). Torino are 14th for shots taken in Serie A, but their goalkeeper, Milinković-Savić, has made the most saves so far (21).

Serie A Outright Market Odds Torino: Top 4 Finish 12.00 Torino vs Lazio Odds Both Teams To Score: Yes 1.88

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Impact of Vanoli

The decision to appoint Paolo Vanoli as head coach has been a pivotal one for Torino. Vanoli, who guided Venezia to promotion to Serie A last season, has reconfigured Torino into a team that is far more fluent and dynamic.

This approach has elevated the performances of players like Ilić and Ricci, turning them into key figures under Vanoli's system. Remarkably, for a coach who had never managed in Serie A until the age of 52, Vanoli is proving that age is just a number when it comes to talent and vision.

Last season, Venezia concluded the Serie B campaign with the best attack (69 goals), and 63% of their games ended with both teams on the scoresheet, a further testament to Vanoli’s attacking football philosophy.

Torino, in contrast, finished the season with Serie A’s fourth-best defence thanks to 18 clean sheets, a number second only to Inter’s 21.

In 2023/2024, despite often dominating games, the Granata struggled to create meaningful scoring chances and averaged less than a goal per game (18 in 19 games) in front of their crowd.

After three years under Ivan Jurić’s management, where the highest finishing position in Serie A was ninth place, a change was needed.

Over the summer, Torino parted ways with two key players, Buongiorno and Bellanova, who moved to Napoli and Atalanta, respectively. While these departures could have destabilised the team, the club reacted swiftly.

The additions of Coco and Che Adams have immediately filled these voids. Coco, acquired for €15 million, and Adams, who was pursued by several English clubs, have seamlessly integrated into the squad, bringing new energy and perspective.

They were not the only successful acquisitions, however. The signings of Borna Sosa, Pedersen, and the revival of Lazaro have significantly bolstered the flanks, adding quality and depth.

Moreover, the imminent return of Schuurs, a defender much loved by the Torino faithful, promises to further solidify the defensive line.

A Double-Edged Sword

On the offensive front, Duvan Zapata continues to be a force, with his goal against Verona putting him at the top of the list of active Serie A scorers.

With 123 career goals, Zapata remains a constant threat to opposing defences and an essential weapon for Vanoli.

However, the Colombian is not alone: Scottish international Adams has repeatedly shown that he is up to the task, having already scored three times and adding firepower and incisiveness to Torino's attack.

Despite an excellent start in the league, Torino hit a stumbling block in the Coppa Italia, suffering a controversial elimination at home at the hands of Empoli.

One of the most frequent criticisms levelled at Torino is the length and quality of their squad. The Coppa Italia tie highlighted that Vanoli's rotation did not function as hoped. Players like Karamoh and Tameze fell short of expectations, and the lack of quality alternatives became evident.

This lack of depth could prove problematic as the season progresses and fatigue sets in.

This elimination was undoubtedly a significant disappointment, but it also revealed deeper issues within the squad.

The inability to manage the final phases of matches has already resulted in four late goals, a recurring problem that must be addressed.

Furthermore, a few heroic saves from Milinković-Savić have helped Torino in complicated games such as those against Atalanta and Venezia. The Serbian shot-stopper has been the busiest in Italy’s top flight, with 21 saves, including a penalty, as Torino are currently overperforming their xGA (expected goals against) by 3.26.

It remains to be seen whether the team can sustain Vanoli’s attacking formation, with the two main strikers supported by either Antonio Sanabria or Valentino Lazaro.

This season’s Torino represents a fascinating case study in how a team can transform through a combination of strategic changes and targeted acquisitions.

Despite the challenges and setbacks, Vanoli’s formation has shown significant signs of progress. With a prolific attack and a defence that performed well last season, Torino's future seems promising, but equally demanding, requiring constant effort from all its members.