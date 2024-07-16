Has the Signing of Joshua Zirkzee Made Man United a Safer Bet in the Premier League Outright Market?

Manchester United signed Bologna forward, Joshua Zirkzee, this week. We assess whether his presence could let the Red Devils’ squad shine in 24/25

Bologna have lost one of the jewels in their crown from the 2023/24 season, which saw them clinch a UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Dutch forward, Joshua Zirkzee, completed a £35.8m move to Manchester United this week. By doing so, he became the first signing since Sir Jim Ratcliffe was announced as a minority shareholder at Old Trafford.

After finishing a distant eighth last term, United need to find a way to get their best players firing. Despite the encouraging form of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund last season, Erik ten Hag has opted to bring in another option to better connect United’s top line and their creative midfield threats, potentially putting them back in the title race.

Zirkzee was in the 91st percentile last season for shots on target

2.81 progressive passes per 90 puts Zirkzee up with the leading Serie A forwards

3.36 ball recoveries per 90 suggests Zirkzee can lead the United press

What Can Joshua Zirkzee Bring to the Red Devils’ Attack?

It’s safe to say Manchester United weren’t the most dangerous Premier League side last season. They finished the 23/24 campaign with the joint-ninth highest goals scored tally. In fact, the Red Devils managed to score fewer league goals than the likes of West Ham.

Hence, when United fans discover that Joshua Zirkzee only managed 11 Serie A goals as Bologna’s top scorer, many will be sceptical about his potential impact on the team.

Nevertheless, when you look beyond his outright goal scoring statistics, it’s clear to see why Zirkzee has emerged as one of Europe’s most in-demand front men. A big factor in Bologna’s stellar 23/24 season was Zirkzee’s ability to create chances, as well as score them. The Dutch international topped the squad’s charts for big chances created and possession won in the final third.

When you consider the likes of Fernandes, Garnacho, Mount and Antony are likely to be playing off Zirkzee as a central striker, his ability to provide for others and convert his own chances could rejuvenate United as an attacking force.

The Stats Suggest Zirkzee Can Be United’s Selfless Focal Point

In 2023/24, 32 of Zirkzee’s 58 goal attempts made the keeper work. This put him inside the top 9% of Serie A strikers last season. By comparison, Højlund finished 23/24 in the 80th percentile for shots on target.

Zirkzee also has an exciting ability to carry the ball and drive his teammates further up the pitch. He was in the 96th percentile last season for completed dribbles, averaging 3.99 per game. In contrast, Højlund completed just 1.26 dribbles per 90 minutes last term.

If ten Hag is looking for a striker who defends from the front, Zirkzee certainly seems like a major upgrade over Højlund. He ranked in the 75th percentile for ground duels won, while Højlund only ranked in the 44th percentile for this metric.

Zirkzee’s 2.81 progressive passes per 90 minutes also show he’s adept at bringing others into play after forcing transitions.