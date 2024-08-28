Back Gor Mahia to retain FKF Premier League title

Gor Mahia has been a dominant team in the FKF Premier League winning 21 titles and we expect this to continue in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Green Army secured their 21st title in June as they beat Muhoroni Youth 3-0 with three matches remaining on their fixture list. They lifted the trophy at Machakos Stadium in their final match of the campaign where they beat Bidco 4-3. The biggest question is, which team stands a chance to dethrone Gor Mahia in the current season?

Let’s take a look as to why K’ogallo have a chance of retaining the title this season;

Gor Mahia dominance

K’Ogalo secured their third consecutive title last season, proving their dominance in Kenya's top flight league. Gor Mahia, who were managed by three coaches in the process have been untouchable since the 2013 season and only Tusker has challenged them so far, winning the league twice, 2016 and 2021.

Tusker’s charge in the title took a huge dent as they ended second on the log with just 65 points. Playing under Robert Matano, the Brewers had a perfect start to the campaign but the Green Army clinched the title with 77 points, 12 above Tusker.

Gor Mahia have already strengthened their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign bringing in the likes of Enock Morisson, Chris Pius Akena, Dedeo Bendeka, and Samuel Kapen. It is all written that Gor Mahia means business ahead of the new season.

Gor Mahia has 80% chances of winning the FKF Premier League title.

Tusker to run out of energy

Under new manager Charles Okere, Tusker started their campaign on high note, securing a 1-0 win over Sofapaka. The morale is high but Tusker have released some key players in the name of Eric Kapaito, Daniel Sakari, and Brian Bwire. This will affect them squad wise, meaning the chances of them having huge squad depth throughout the season.

Eugene Asike and also talented Eric Zakayo, Tusker will have to rely on new signings to fill the void and in this case, it needs time to get the perfect chemistry for a team.

Tusker has 60% chance of missing out on the 2024/25 title this season.

Police FC to challenge Gor Mahia

Kenya Police will have another chance to push for the title this campaign after an impressive season last year. Police finished third on the log with 57 points, just eight points behind Tusker FC.

Police qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup where they made their strong debut and managed to knock out Coffee FC in the preliminaries. Led by experienced coach Antony Kimani, the club made some good signings and is now well equipped to hunt down Gor Mahia to the title.

With already experienced Keneth Muguna, Police have also added the likes of Daniel Sakari, Samuel Njau, Brian Musa, Jackson Macharia, Erick Zakayo, Jacob Onyango. This makes Police FC’s squad depth better and stronger.

Police FC will challenge Gor Mahia for the title but they don't have the firepower to go shoulder to shoulder with the Green Army likely to lift their fourth consecutive title.

Police FC has a 75% chance of finishing in the top two this season.