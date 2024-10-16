Golden Boot Battle: Early leaders as we head to Matchday 5

Four matches already into the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season and we’ve got players already hunting for the Golden Boot.

We take a look at how the top scorer chart looks like after just four matches into the new season of the Kenyan domestic league;

Recap of the 2023/24 Golden Boot Race: Who stood out?

Former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla bagged the Golden Boot after netting 19 goals in the 2023/24 season. It was a brilliant season for Omalla who helped K’Ogalo to retain the league after appearing in the scoresheet frequently in the first half of the campaign.

Despite the former Western Stima man struggling in front of the goal in the second half of the season, he had already opened a huge gap between himself and his closest challengers. His closest challenger, Police FC’s forward Tito Okello finished second with 16 goals, the same as Kariobangi Sharks’ talisman John Mark Makwatta.

Eric Kapaito, who helped his side Tusker FC finish second on the log managed to grab 12 goals last season same as Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo.

Where are they now? The form of last season’s top marksmen

After the season concluded, Benson Omalla, the Golden Boot Award holder ditched Gor Mahia for Lebanese side Al Safa SC. His counterpart Eric Kapaito also decided to look for greener pastures as he left Tusker for Tanzanian club Namungo FC.

Tito Okello, who was also among last season’s top scorers left Police FC for Indonesian club, PSM Makassar. The departure list also includes John Makwata, who scored 16 goals, also leaving Kariobangi Sharks for Coastal Union SC, Tanzania.

Top scorers so far: Who leads the pack?

The top scorers' chart currently has new names and faces that are different from what FKF Premier League fans are used to. The player leading the race is Kariobangi Sharks’ new signing Ally Sallum Omar who has netted four goals in his first opening four games. Sallum joined Sharks at the start of last season from Rainbow FC.

After shooting blanks in the opening match of the league, Sallum grabbed a brace as Kariobangi Sharks staged a comeback against Tusker FC to win 3-2. He scored the equaliser in the 81st minute of the game before netting the winner in stoppage time to hand his side the first win of the season. On match day three against Kariobangi Sharks, he scored the opening goal as his side beat Muranga Seal 3-0. Just before the international break, he was on target again, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Second on the log is Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam who has netted three goals so far from the first opening four matches. Ogam scored the opener in their 3-2 defeat to Sharks and was also on target in their 2-2 draw with Kakamega Homeboyz, netting a brace. He is on level terms with Shabana FC’s Mathew Tegisi as well as KCB’s Francis Kahiro.

Here is the list of top scorers;

Ally Salum (Kariobangi Sharks) – 4 goals

Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC) – 3 goals

Matthew Tegisi (Kakamega Homeboyz – 3 goals

Francis Kahiro (KCB) – 3 goals

Sydney Lokale (AFC Leopards) – 2 goals

Samuel Otieno – (Mara Sugar) 2 goals

Keith Imbali (Kariobangi Sharks) – 2 goals

Beja Nyamawi (Bandari FC) – 2 goals

Can early form last?

Yes, Ally Salum has shown the FKF Premier League that he is here to stay, netting 4 goals in 4 games means averaging a goal every 90 minutes. It might be too early to call him a Golden Boot contender but so far he has scored crucial goals for his side against teams like Tusker FC and Kakamega Homeboyz.

We are backing Ally Salum as a strong contender for the Golden Boot, giving him a 65% chance to secure the award.

Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo, who was among top scorers last season also registered his name in the scoresheet when his side returned to the domestic league campaign. He scored the opening goal for the Green Army as they thrashed Mathare United 4-0.

Austin Odhiambo, with 1 goal in his only appearance so far, is being backed with a 70% probability to challenge for the Golden Boot this season.