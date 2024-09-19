FKF Premier League youngsters to watch in 2024/25 season

The 2024/25 FKF Premier League season is here with us and we expect the campaign to be a platform for the new generation to showcase their talent.

Not all the clubs believe in youngsters while others primarily focus on the new generation with some mixing experience and the upcoming players.

Some of the youngsters were signed from low tier clubs while others were promoted to the main team. We take a look at some of the exciting talents to keep an eye on;

The Rising Stars: A Glimpse of the Future

One of the players to keep an eye on will be Levis Wanjala who features for Murang’a Seal. Levis was promoted ahead of the new campaign to the first team, earning a well-deserved spot squad. Wanjala will be one to watch but is expected to face stiff competition in the midfield from the likes of experienced Joe Waitihira and also Michael Own who are already holding key roles.

His challenge will be to prove himself against these experienced teammates while continuing to build on his promising development. Joel Kihara also joined Murang’a Seal from Mombasa Stars and was handed a start in their 2-0 loss to KCB last weekend.

Shabana FC also signed one of the promising talents, Austine Odongo who signed up for the club from KSSSA 2022 National Champions Ebwali Secondary school. Odongo has already announced himself in the team as he netted a goal in their friendly match against Dimba Patriots FC during the international break.

Another exciting talent to watch is Brian Opinde who signed for Nairobi City Stars from Langas Super Stars FC. Opinde, who wasn’t named even on the bench in City Stars’ 1-1 draw with Bidco United, will fight for a place with the likes of Omondi Wycliffe and Edwin Buliba.

Teddy Dok is another talent to watch this season who will be playing for Tusker FC. Dok was promoted to Tusker’s senior team from the Youth following his hard work. Tusker is well known for nurturing talents and the young midfielder was spotted during last season with the youth.

The Brewers also added Ryan Ogam into their list, signing from Rainbow FC during the transfer window. Ogam announced himself after he was handed a debut in a non-competitive encounter as he scored a screamer against Bright Stars in a friendly clash.

Here is the list of other youngsters to watch;

AFC Leopards: Elly Wafula

Bandari FC: Mohamed Abdulrahman, Khamis Nyale

Shabana FC: Austin Odongo, Dennis Okoth

Bidco United: Abdalla Egesa Bwire, Dennis Murunga, Simon Nyamwaya

Kariobangi Sharks: Paul Jawa, Ally Salum, Tony Gogah

KCB FC: Raydon Wanyonyi

Kenya Police FC: Emmanuel Erupe

Mara Sugar FC: Felix Opiyo

Mathare United: Daniel Odhiambo, Hakim Ingosi, Meshack Ochieno, Brian Ouru

Sofapaka FC: Brian Tamasha, Alvin Odari, Edward Omondi, Charles Junior, Sydney Ogutu.

FC Talanta: Phabian Odongo, Robert Mutie, Cyprian Mang’eni, Peter Abiola, Kevin Owino

Ulinzi Stars: Joseph Ochieng, Telana Ochieng

Challenges facing rising stars in the FKF Premier League

In the top flight, it is not always easy to shine for youngsters as they face immense pressure as a result of transition from the youth teams to main league football. These players must learn to cope with the intensity of professional football, where every match demands consistency, focus, and maturity.

Pressure is always coming from different angles including the coaches as well as fans not forgetting performing in major stadiums.

Youngsters must prove themselves during training sessions while competing for a spot in the first team, adding another difficulty. These kinds of challenges, if not managed well, can slow a young player’s progress, but overcoming them can lead to great success.