FKF PL: Golden Glove contenders, who’s leading the clean sheet charge?

The FKF Premier League 2024/25 Golden Glove race is on with a number of goalkeepers already chasing for the award.

2023/24 Golden Boot winner

On his debut season, Gor Mahia goalkeeper Kevin Omondi won the 2023/24 Golden Glove finishing the season with 19 clean sheets. Omondi signed for Gor Mahia at the start of last season as a backup for goalkeeper Gad Mathews, who had also done amazing work, winning the Golden Glove in 2022/23 with 17 clean sheets. Not only did he act as backup, Omondi went on to become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Omondi helped his side Gor Mahia to win the title as the club managed to secure 73 points, eight above second-placed Tusker FC. Due to his performance, the Green Army ended up conceding the fewest goals in the league, just shipping in 20 in the process.

The 2024/25 FKF Premier League Golden Glove race is on again and the goalkeeper with the most clean sheet has kept three so far. Unfortunately, the award holder Omondi is yet to feature for Gor Mahia as the head coach opted to start Gad Mathews with Caleb Omondi being on the bench against Mathare United.

Early standouts

Leading the race is former Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo who has managed 4 clean sheets so far for KCB. In the first four opening matches, KCB is the only team not to concede any goal so far while five goals in the process. Shikhalo recorded his first clean sheet in their league opener against Kariobangi Sharks following a barren draw.

This was followed by another clean sheet against Muranga Seal following their 2-0 victory. KCB then later beat Posta Rangers 3-0 before registering a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars. KCB are at the top of the table with 10 points, from three wins and a single draw.

Farouk is closely followed by Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Sebastian Wekesa who has kept three clean sheets so far. Sharks have started the campaign well and found themselves just second on the log with 10 points, the same as KCB who have a superior goal difference.

Wekesa registered his first clean sheet in the league opener against KCB where they settled for a goalless draw. Unfortunately, in the second match, he shipped in two goals against Tusker, a game his side came from 2 goals down to win 3-2. Since then, he has kept two consecutive clean sheets in the 3-0 win over Muranga Seal and 1-0 victory against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Golden Glove chart;

Farouk Shikhalo (KCB) -4

Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks) - 3

Felix Adoyo (Mara Sugar) - 2

Bryn Omondi (Bandari) - 2

A closer look at the best defensive records in the league

So far in the league, KCB holds the best defence, conceding zero goals while Bandari and FC Talanta each have shipped in a single goal. Kariobangi Sharks, AFC Leopards and Mara Sugar have all conceded just two goals so far. This shows how having a better defence is an added advantage to goalkeepers on their journey to the Golden Glove award.

Conclusion

Gad Mathew, who was the Golden Glove winner last season but one kept a clean sheet when he was thrown to the starting XI in Gor Mahia’s 4-0 win over Mathare United. If Mathew is handed a more starting role for K’Ogalo there is a possibility for him to hunt for the award.

We are backing Gad Mathew as a strong contender for the Golden Glove Award, giving him a 70% chance of claiming the prestigious honour.

Shikhalo is also an experienced player and is also likely to keep the momentum running.

We are backing Farouk Shikhalo with a 60% chance to challenge for the Golden Glove, as long as his backline continues to perform well.