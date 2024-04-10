Europa League Predictions - Our Betting Tips & Match Previews

This Thursday 11th April 2024 sees the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The line-up is great, with some well-known teams in great form.

In his final season with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and his men take on Atalanta Bergamo. AC Milan host AS Roma at the San Siro.

Olympique de Marseille travel to Benfica Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, still unbeaten this season, welcome Londoners West Ham.

Our 4 Europa Leagues Predictions & Free Tips

Find below a recap of our Europa League predictions:

(11/04/2024) - Bayer Leverkusen winner, @1.44 on 1xBet.

For more details about these predictions, our experts developed their arguments in the sections below.

Prediction N°1 - Liverpool vs Atalanta

Match Date - 11/04/2024

- 11/04/2024 Our Tip - Jurgen Klopp's Reds to win at home @1.33 on 1xBet, correct as of 10/04/24

We can expect an action-packed game at Anfield on Thursday night, as favourites Liverpool face a strong Italian side in Atalanta. After the Reds put eleven (yes, eleven) goals past Sparta Prague in the two-legged last 16 tie, the Orobici I Nerazzurri managed to edge out Sporting Club de Portugal by a margin of 3-2.

Jurgen Klopp's side have so far breezed through the Europa League, but it could be the toughest test yet, as Atalanta prepare for their first quarter-final in Europe for five seasons. Despite an exuberant attacking style, the Italians are not in great form recently having lost to Napoli, Fiorentina, and then Cagliari last Sunday (2-1) to leave them 6th in Serie A.

Liverpool have also been strong in attack, but have shown defensive flaws in recent times against Manchester United (both in the cup and last weekend in the league). It should lead to an entertaining game, but one that Liverpool should pull through to win.

Prediction N°2 - Benfica vs Marseille

Match Date - 11/04/2024

- 11/04/2024 Our Tip - Benfica to win first leg @1.89 on 1xBet, correct as of 10/04/24

After managing to beat former Europa League winners Villarreal (5-3) in the round of 16 after having to face Shakhtar Donetsk in a dramatic extra play-off round Marseille face their most difficult test yet in Benfica. After Gennaro Gattuso was replaced by Jean Louis-Gasset as Marseille manager, Les Olympiens went on a 6-game winning run in all-competitions. Yet, OM have now lost their last three games against Rennes, PSG, and Lille.

Benfica have been enjoying a strong domestic season, but struggled in the Champions League when they failed to qualify for the elimination phase, dropping into the Europa League. Despite that, they faced off Toulouse (2-1) and then Glasgow Rangers (3-2) in the round of 16. They come into the match unbeaten in their last eight home games, and should be able to take a lead into the second leg against an OM side that have only won once in their last eight away matches.

Prediction N°3 - Milan vs Roma

Match Date - 11/04/2024

- 11/04/2024 Our Tip - Rossoneri to edge home tie in all-Italian clash @1.83 on 1xBet, correct as of 10/04/24

A tasty all-Italian clash awaits in the quarter-finals of the Europa League as AC Milan host AS Roma in the first leg clash. Whilst the Rossoneri have won both Serie A fixtures this season, the Giallorossi have had the experience of deep-european runs in recent times, having won the 2021-2022 conference league and reaching last year's Europa League final.

Milan dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in this year's Champions League 'group of death', but have since confidently dispatched Rennes (5-3), and Slavia Prague (7-3). They have been in impressive form lately, solidifying their second-placed position in Serie A with seven straight wins (the first time they have done so since 2006).

Roma manager Daniele De Rossi has improved the Giallorossi since moving back to his beloved club, notably improving their bid for Champions League football in Serie A as well as convincingly beating Brighton & Hove Albion in the last 16 of the Europa League (4-1). Yet, they have struggled away from home at this stage in continental competition – not winning a game in the knockout phase in their last eight attempts away from home. It should be a tight affair between the two Italian giants, but home turf will favour Milan in the first leg to take the lead in the tie.

Prediction N°4 - Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Match Date - 11/04/2024

- 11/04/2024 Our Tip - Invincible Leverkusen to win home leg @1.44 on 1xBet, correct as of 10/04/24

Xabi Alonso's still-unbeaten Bundesliga heroes face a resolute but injury-hit West Ham United side at home on Thursday in a first-ever meeting between these two sides in European competition.

David Moyes' Hammers have a huge task to try to halt the well-oiled Leverkusen war-machine in its tracks, after producing an emphatic second-leg comeback in the previous round against Freiburg (5-1). They will have to rise to the challenge without key man Jarrod Bowen, who has scored 15 goals in 31 matches for the East London side.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen stared down the barrel of European elimination against Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the last 16, but a strike from Jeremie Frimpong and an injury time double from Patrik Schick completed a sensational turnaround for the German side (5-4).

It marks a season in which Die Wekself have been an ostensibly unsinkable side. Xabi Alonso's men are still unbeaten in all competitions, and have won all four of their home Europa League matches this season whilst scoring 3+ goals in each match. With a potential Bundesliga-winning match this weekend, Leverkusen should be laser-focused on taking care of the business against the Premier League side.

Our conclusion about the Europa League Predictions

